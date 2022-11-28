ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

SUV strikes, kills 2 pedestrians in suburban Chicago crash

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CN2D_0jPyzYGE00

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) – Two pedestrians died after they were struck by an SUV that also crashed Sunday into a suburban Chicago building, police said.

Des Plaines police said the SUV crossed oncoming lanes on Northwest Highway and struck two pedestrians just after noon Sunday in the Cook County city northwest of Chicago. The two victims, a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both later died, police said.

Deputy Chief Matt Matzl of the Des Plaines Fire Department said the SUV’s driver also struck a building and a gas main in the crash.

A 71-year-old man who was driving the SUV did not suffer serious injuries and neither did two children who were his passengers.

Witness Ben Smith said he saw a speeding vehicle just before the crash and was heartbroken to learn that two people died.

“I just thought it was another person, just speeding down, but then I heard the crash and ran inside,” Smith told WGN-TV.

The crash remains under investigation but investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Cmdr. Matt Bowler of the Des Plaines Police Department said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
KENOSHA, WI
cwbchicago.com

Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend

Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy