livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Apartment Therapy

This Budget-Friendly IKEA BESTA Hack Proves that Two Credenzas Are Better than One

For me, the best IKEA hacks perfectly blend affordability and aspiration. You can find IKEA pieces in almost every home, no matter how luxurious, and that’s because the Scandinavian design principles IKEA applies to its products are almost universally appealing. When combined with a bit of personal style and a clever reuse or repurpose, IKEA hacks are a home run — be it a BILLY bookcase retrofitted with cane doors, an IVAR cabinet given a complete transformation, or even a kid’s play kitchen made modern. One of my recent favorite IKEA hacks? Artist Ben Cuevas‘ BESTÅ media cabinets, which are holding court in the work area of his Silver Lake, Los Angeles, apartment.
livingetc.com

This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend

Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.
CNET

Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.

