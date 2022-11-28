Read full article on original website
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers and deputies in Sevier County are filling up their cruisers with toys instead of criminals. The ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event helps the annual Toys for Tots campaign by filling a police cruiser with toys. Officers from the Sevierville Police Department and deputies...
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. ‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As many prepare for...
What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 3 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two recent camper fires in East Tennessee served as a reminder of the dangers space heaters and faulty propane systems can cause in recreational vehicles. Thursday, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a camper fire on Greenway Drive. One person, who lived inside, died. The fire also...
Two found dead in truck after crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since an arsonist torched Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. The fire nearly destroyed one of its buildings. “We lost everything,” Lisa Healy said, Executive Director of CCET. Construction started at the charity’s Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago....
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Man at center of Silver Alert found safe. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officials...
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent employees to work at his home on company time and pressured another employee to lie about an ethics investigation, according to court documents filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. County officials responded to the allegations, calling White...
Heather visits some Morgan County students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Friday. The parade is set to step-off at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. Many people arrived early to pick their spot on the sidewalk along the parade route...
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inside of Overcoming Believers Church is undergoing a makeover ahead of the 12th iteration of Blessings on Bell Street. The church has invited thousands over the years to step foot on their property and immerse their family in holiday cheer. This offering has served on...
