FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Girlfriend
A Plymouth man has been charged in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting of a 23-year-old Plymouth woman, causing life-threatening, permanent injuries to the victim, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. Austin LeClaire, 26, was arrested in Clark County, Wis., about two and a half hours from the crime scene....
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
fox9.com
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
Father chases down carjacking suspect to rescue kids, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — A father is credited with saving his young children who were inside his vehicle when it was stolen. The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE a suspect driving a stolen vehicle stole a second vehicle, which was occupied by four children under age 5. Police said the car...
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
Man facing federal charges in connection with 19 Bar firearm incident
MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of brandishing a gun at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Minneapolis and yelling homophobic slurs is now facing federal charges. A criminal complaint first filed in Hennepin County on Nov. 30 shows 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless disregard risk. In a court affidavit filed the same day, the United States Attorney's Office took control of the case on the basis that Harris "knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm" despite having been prohibited from doing so.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
Father recovers stolen vehicle with his four kids inside
MINNEAPOLIS — A fast-acting father was able to chase down his stolen vehicle after it was taken with his four children still inside. The suspect in the case allegedly drove to the 800 block of Russel Avenue North in Minneapolis in a stolen vehicle. The suspect then stole another vehicle, which was occupied by four children, all of whom are under the age of five.
willmarradio.com
Gun violence numbers drop for 2nd month in a row in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials are reporting a decrease in gun violence in the city for the second month in a row. Data released from the city's Operation Endeavor showed improvements in gun crime, robbery, and carjacking numbers over the same period in 2021. The data shows gun-related calls for service fell 44-percent over the same period last year. A nearly 70-percent drop in carjackings was also reported.
Advocate
Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons
Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
Timothy Amacher found guilty of attempted murder of MPD Forensic Scientist
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 41-year-old St. Paul man has been found guilty in the shooting of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department. According to Hennepin County officials, Timothy Amacher was found guilty Tuesday of both attempted murder and aiding an offender in connection to the April 20 shooting. His trial began in early November. In April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found the 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and...
Dozens gathered for community conversation to end teen gun violence
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Several teenagers have lost their lives do to violence across the Twin Cities since the beginning of the year. Those tragedies led to candid conversations Thursday night with hopes of a solution to end these senseless acts. "I don't know how we got here, but...
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
Report: Golden Valley officer fired over data violations made 'racially biased' comments
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — An investigation into allegations of "toxic workplace culture" and unauthorized distribution of private information in the Golden Valley Police Department resulted in one officer being fired for data breach violations and misconduct, according to a new report released by the city. The City of Golden...
Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home
A man and woman were found dead inside a Rochester home Thursday morning. Rochester Police Department said the discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at a house on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Authorities add there was no known threat to the public. A cause of death has...
Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.
