Hammond, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YEA 2022 – Fish Bayou Control Structure: Bluff Swamp & Spanish Lake Flood Risk Reduction Improvements

Nicolas Schexnayder, E.I. Seth Thibodeaux, Engineer Tech. Mark Maher, Construction Admin. Project Summary: The purpose of the project was to provide flood protection & reduce flood duration of the Bluff Swamp by restoring the conveyance of Fish Bayou into Bayou Manchac with the construction of (2) 12’x12′ RCB control structures controlled by SCADA. The Fish Bayou Channel was obstructed by the construction of Alligator Bayou Road and this project restores the channel conveyance system. Alligator Bayou Road was constructed by the Louisiana DPW in the 1950s and currently acts like a levee, shielding high water in Bayou Manchac from the Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake drainage basins. This leveeing of the natural flooding process has also resulted in negative impacts to the wetlands within Bluff Swamp. Sluice gates were installed on the box culverts in order to prevent back water flooding from Manchac during high water events and to allow for conveyance of flow from the swamp once high-water levels in Bayou Manchac reside. This area had inadequate infrastructure which prevented the Bluff Swamp from efficiently draining during high water events in the basin and caused the area to remain inundated until flood waters outfall through the existing 60” drainage structure at Frog Bayou. Due to the previous structure size limitations, the Bluff Swamp sub-basins remained inundated for a period of two months during the August 2016 flood event.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration

GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Joshua Weidert spearheads a local group called "Blood, Sweat and Bonfires." Weidert, along with the friends he grew up with, use knowledge passed down through generations to build unique and eye-catching bonfires each year.
GARYVILLE, LA
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school

DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning. Watch live newscasts here. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Margaret Ann Knighton

Margaret Knighton, a native of Tangipahoa, LA, and a resident of Chicago, Ill., answered the Master's call on November 16, 2022. The Knighton family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Visitation. Thursday, December 01, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
Pierre Part Elementary School placed on lockdown after threatening note found

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — An elementary school in Assumption Parish went into lockdown Wednesday morning after the discovery of a written threat in the bathroom. Deputies, detectives, and school personnel searched for any sign of a possible threat and had “every individual” go through a metal detector, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. No credible threat was found by authorities and Pierre Part Elementary School resumed normal operations.
PIERRE PART, LA

