Come to Russian Special Forces University...fire weapons.. be man...be Indoctrinated and brain wash... mediocre food, good Vodka. Learn to kill civilians, children, and pets with sledge hammer!! Get Doctorate Degree in this and other *specialties* (slobber, drool, urinate here!!) Be a <forever disrespected Russian sympathizer>
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon
Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon. Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The...
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla knew! Former UFC champ leaks Liver King chat after ancestral guru exposed for steroids
The Liver King has been uncrowned. Social media sensation Brian Johnson, who rose to fame by looking jacked and eating raw liver, has long denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs, previously telling Pardon My Take that PED stands for Prioritize, Execute, and Dominate. “He’s got an ass filled with steroids...
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a “gimmick” to gain more followers: “Keep my name out your mouth”
Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a ‘gimmick’ to gain more followers and tells him to ‘keep my name out of your mouth’. Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has suffered 3 losses in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. Potentially making a return in March or April of 2023 the welterweight was aiming to secure a place on the card headlined by Leon Edwards‘ first title defense.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul sets fight date for $1 million clash with UFC’s Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul has set a date for his proposed sparring session with UFC’s Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, and it’s actually not too far away. When it comes to the fallout from his fights, Jake Paul is no stranger to people claiming that the result was never in doubt. Ever since he first fought Ben Askren back in March 2021, there have been plenty of claims that his fights are “fixed.”
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
Brendan Schaub agrees to Alex Pereira’s takedown bet regarding Khamzat Chimaev fight: “If you want the smoke, come get it big boy”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub has responded to Alex Pereira’s bet offer. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his knockout win over Isreal Adesanya earlier this month. The victory saw the Brazilian become champion just four fights into his UFC stint, and earn his third win over ‘The Last Stylebender’. Albeit, two of those wins came in the kickboxing ring.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
Ariel Helwani provides positive update on latest contact negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC
Ariel Helwani has provided a positive update on the latest contract negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. The 40 year old MMA reporter believes that Francis Ngannou and the UFC will come to an agreement. The last time Ngannou fought in the Octagon was in January of this year...
Charles Oliveira Declined Immediate Rematch With Islam Makhachev At UFC 283: ‘There’s Emotional Stress’
Charles Oliveira could have sought redemption at UFC 283 if he wanted to. Following his submission loss at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion was offered an immediate title rematch with newly crowned king Islam Makhachev. That’s all according to Oliveira’s manager and coach Diego Lima, who say they ultimately turned down the booking.
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
bjpenndotcom
