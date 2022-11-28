Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
dallasfarmersmarket.org
HAPPY TAMALIDAYS!
If tamales are a must-have in your holiday celebrations, you’re in good company. Celebrate Tamales Day with over 10 varieties of fresh, authentic tamales this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. This isn’t just a grab-n-go, it’s a whole Tamalada! Corn husk, banana leaf, traditional, vegan, or dessert based – if you’re looking for flavor, you won’t miss out here. Tamale sales start at 9AM until sold out! The spectacular Tonantzin Guerreros Chichimecas, Aztec Dance starts at 11AM. Hispanic heritage vendors with handmade and fair-trade goods are here until 5PM.
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Dallas-based Dave & Busters will fly you and your friends out to this location for a free hangout experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have the ultimate night out with you and your friends? Well, you may have a chance at Dave & Busters. The Dallas-based entertainment and restaurant destination is launching its “Impossible Holiday Hangout” contest. The prize is a free getaway with you and your friends.
This Richardson bakery specializes in vegan, hand-made, delicious cinnamon rolls
"All the ingredients that we have are 100% plant-based, we're very careful about the ingredients that we choose, for our toppings for our rolls, for cookies, everything that we make. We can also cater to people who have nut allergies, strawberry allergies," Kristine said.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in November
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. Anthony Hsia joined Ellie’s Restaurant and...
These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
New Shake Shack location is opening its doors in Plano in December
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Shake Shack is coming to town, and sooner than you think. The iconic smashed burger franchise opening another location in North Texas, this one will be located in Plano. The Park and Preston Shack will officially open on Dec. 5 at 5009 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning
Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming. The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
fwtx.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
A-list fashion stars align at Dallas’ most stylish black-tie awards gala
It's been called Dallas' version of the Met Gala. More than 300 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2022 gala on Friday, November 18. They included fashion luminaries, celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals. Event chairs Ken Weber, Richard Rivas, and Cristina Graham presided over the glamorous evening, which was emceed by James Aguiar, the VP Fashion and Creative Director for Modern Luxury. Besides being a chic soiree, the event is also an...
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
These are the best holiday lights around Dallas-Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially time for you to truly get into the holiday spirit, and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always fun to drive around and take in all the beautiful light displays, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is nothing short of the very best.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
dallasexpress.com
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
