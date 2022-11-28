ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL ALERT: Houston is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 1st time in 39 years; Texas, Virginia next after major poll shakeup

 5 days ago
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months...
NEBRASKA STATE
WTOP

Will DC have a white Christmas this year?

Now that the D.C. area has seen intermittent winter temperatures between the mild spells, many might be wondering whether snow will arrive early and create a magical winter wonderland in time for Christmas. Believe it or not, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration literally has a definition for a white...
WTOP

DC entrepreneur starts monthly sparkling wine club Sparkle-ist

A D.C. bar and health club owner is on a mission to demystify sparkling wines, and has launched a monthly subscription club to showcase the many kinds of bubbles. Lieven DeGeyndt and his wife, Rachel, curate three bottles in each delivery of Sparkle-ist, most of which include a Champagne. Subscribers for $109 a month can choose the frequency of delivery.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC corrections officer accused of hurting inmate

A D.C. corrections officer is accused of using “unreasonable force” that led to an inmate being hurt in 2019. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Marcus Bias, 26. Court documents said that on June 12, 2019, Bias pushed a person’s head into a metal doorframe while escorting him. The person was being detained before trial and was handcuffed at the time.

