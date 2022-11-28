ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking to identify a man accused of stealing alcohol from the One Stop Convenience Store on North Road. Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m. The suspect is believed to have been driving a light green...
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...
CHICOPEE, MA

