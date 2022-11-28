Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
One arrested after physical altercation at Greenfield Mobile gas station
A man from Northampton is in custody Friday after an altercation at the Mobile station in Greenfield.
Suspect wanted in connection with Chicopee shooting arrested
The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
Search suspended for alleged armed man in Sturbridge
There is a potentially armed and dangerous man in the area of Route 15 in Sturbridge on Friday.
Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday
A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended.
Hit and run on Chicopee Street Wednesday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Wednesday night, the second deadly crash this week.
WCVB
Third-time drunken driver charged in fatal crash in Chicopee, Massachusetts, police say
CHICOPEE, Mass. — A Chicopee man, charged with his third offense of operating under the influence, was charged Wednesday in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Benjamin Goraj, 42, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of motor vehicle homicide under the influence, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.
Police say Jesse Kramer stole Range Rover in Auburn, broke into East Brookfield home
In November, a Dedham man left his broken-down Land Rover Range Rover overnight at an Auburn gas station for a tow. When the tow truck arrived, the car was gone. By then it was well on its way to being used in an alleged break-in of an East Brookfield home.
Springfield police looking for missing 69-year-old man
The Springfield Police Department is looking for help locating 69 year old Alan Weferling.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking to identify a man accused of stealing alcohol from the One Stop Convenience Store on North Road. Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m. The suspect is believed to have been driving a light green...
Victim from second Chicopee pedestrian crash in 3 days has died, DA says
The victim from a second pedestrian crash in three days on Chicopee Street in Chicopee has died, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. This is the third person to have died from a pedestrian crash in Chicopee on or near Chicopee Street in just a...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested in Chicopee for more than 10 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.
westernmassnews.com
FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
