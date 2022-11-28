Read full article on original website
Particle physics in a humble glass chip: How quantum optics illuminates the nature of the quark
Scientists from the University of Rostock, Germany were able to recreate fundamental physical properties from the realm of elementary particle physics in a photonic system. The results are published in Nature Physics. In their fundamental research, experimental physicists routinely bring giant yet intricate machinery to bear: Particle accelerators of enormous...
Discovery of a novel quantum state analogous to water that won't freeze
Water that simply will not freeze, no matter how cold it gets—a research group involving the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has discovered a quantum state that could be described in this way. Experts from the Institute of Solid State Physics at the University of Tokyo in Japan, Johns Hopkins University...
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world's deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
Examining the limits of nonlocal wide-field-of-view metalenses
Metalenses, compact lenses made with metasurfaces, have the potential to enable thinner, lighter, cheaper, and better imaging systems for a wide range of applications where miniaturization is critical (e.g., for mobile devices, medical imaging, and augmented reality). Achieving a sufficient angular field of view (FOV) within a compact size is...
Automating the data analysis of X-ray diffraction studies on crystalline materials
Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have automated a complex and labor-intensive process for analyzing the results of X-ray diffraction studies, which are used to determine the structure of crystalline materials. The team described the development and application of their technique in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.
An energy-efficient method to enhance thermal conductivity of polymer composites
With their lightweight nature and flexibility, thermally conductive polymer composites are applied between a heat source and a sink in electronics to dissipate the generated heat to the surroundings. Efficient heat dissipation is achieved due to the use of fillers with certain orientations that facilitate heat flow. The conventional process...
Novel complex may help to modulate lipid metabolism
A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered that the complex of phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and krill oil (PFK) can modulate lipid metabolism and improve obesity. The study was published in Nutrients on Nov. 14. Phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and...
Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species
Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.
Metallurgist explains the surprising properties of aluminum
Despite being the most abundant metal on Earth, constituting over 8% of the Earth's core mass, aluminum was only discovered in the 1820s, by Danish physicist Hans Christian Ørsted. This is partly explained because pure aluminum doesn't exist in nature as it binds easily with other elements like oxygen.
'Virtual pillars' separate and sort blood-based nanoparticles
Engineers at Duke University have developed a device that uses sound waves to separate and sort the tiniest particles found in blood in a matter of minutes. The technology is based on a concept called "virtual pillars" and could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications. Tiny...
New clues about how carbon dioxide affects bumble bee reproduction
While a beekeeper puffing clouds of carbon dioxide into a hive to calm the insects is a familiar image to many, less is known about its other effects on bees. A recent study revealed clues about how the chemical compound affects bee physiology, including reproduction. The research team, led by...
Political geography key to assessing economic costs of invasive pests on islands
Scientists assessing the economic cost of invasive species on islands have shown that political geography plays an important role, affecting the extent of socio-economic costs. Islands are key locations for global biodiversity but are also highly susceptible to the impacts of invasive species, which frequently pose severe threats, including extinction,...
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Researchers review impact of halides on electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction
Halides hold promise for improving the performance of catalysts used in carbon dioxide conversion. A team of scientists has examined the recent progress and challenges related to halides, and provided their outlook on future directions for the research. The team published their findings in a review paper in the journal...
Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors
Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Lightweight reinforced resin composite materials using clay particles
An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Umar Abdul Hanan (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)) has successfully developed a method that uses montmorillonite (clay) particles to reinforce resin composites. Unsaturated polyester (UP) resin is a low cost thermoset with excellent processing ability and mechanical properties that finds applications in fiber-reinforced...
Hubble captures the stars of globular cluster NGC 6440
Looking like a glittering swarm of buzzing bees, the stars of globular cluster NGC 6440 shine brightly in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image. The cluster is located some 28,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius, the Archer. Globular clusters like NGC 6440 are roughly spherical, tightly packed collections of...
