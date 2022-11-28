Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Ohio State slides into College Football Playoff after USC falls in Pac-12 Championship Game
The Pac-12 has officially eliminated itself from the College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive season, while the Big Ten looks to be in position to become the second conference in event history to put two teams in a singular four-team field. All of this comes as No. 5 Ohio State's hopes to compete for a national championship got new life Friday night with No. 4 USC getting obliterated 47-24 by No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Linked by more than DNA, USC's Lincoln Riley and TCU's Garrett Riley enter title games on cusp of playoff bids
Injected into the top four of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are stories of redemption, turnarounds, sacrifice and -- in the case of Georgia -- a possible national championship defense. No one is talking about the cold calls. That would be the one TCU coach Sonny Dykes placed to...
Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56
TV and movie fans probably recognize Brad William Henke from his roles on Orange is the New Black, Justified, Lost, Dexter, and many more. They might not have realized that the actor briefly played in the NFL and Arena Football League before changing careers. Sadly, Henke passed away on November 29. No cause of death Read more... The post Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Young Duke product spreads wings again for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks rookie forward AJ Griffin has posted double-digit scoring totals in six of his past eight games. That includes the recent Duke basketball one-and-done's 24 points, tying his career-high, in his shorthanded team's 117-109 home win over the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday night. ...
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson: Misses practice, listed as questionable
Henderson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday due to an illness. Fellow running back Travis Etienne (foot) is also listed as questionable, but trending toward active status after logging limited practices this week. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Dog Pederson indicated that Henderson would likely be inactive on game day if Etienne is available, as the newcomer "continues to grow and learn the (Jaguars') offense." With that in mind, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner figure to handle change-of-pace duties Sunday, assuming Etienne suits up versus Detroit.
