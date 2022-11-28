Will Bucks County See a Tax Increase This Coming Year? Read to Learn More

The tax plans for the area have been released. Photo by iStock.

With a changing economy and residents wondering what they will be paying this year, Bucks County has recently announced plans for local taxes.

The Bucks County government recently released its preliminary 2023 operating budget of $457.5 million; this will be a 3.8 percent decrease from 2022.

“Our administration is pleased to be able to present a budget to Bucks County residents for a third straight year with no proposed tax increase,” said Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie. “While we continue to navigate a post-pandemic world, this budget moves us forward as a County in 2023, even reducing operating expenses by $18 million from the previous year.”

One contributing factor to the budget was federal funds totaling more than $122 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that the county had recently received. This was done to cover eligible costs arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having a balanced budget should be the goal of any responsible government,” said Commissioner Secretary Gene DiGirolamo.

“I’m a firm believer that government works best when it works together, so I’m glad we are on track to produce a budget with no tax increase in 2023 for the people of Bucks County.”