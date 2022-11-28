ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Will Bucks County See a Tax Increase This Coming Year? Read to Learn More

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKFcO_0jPyyRBm00
The tax plans for the area have been released.Photo byiStock.

With a changing economy and residents wondering what they will be paying this year, Bucks County has recently announced plans for local taxes.

The Bucks County government recently released its preliminary 2023 operating budget of $457.5 million; this will be a 3.8 percent decrease from 2022. 

“Our administration is pleased to be able to present a budget to Bucks County residents for a third straight year with no proposed tax increase,” said Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie. “While we continue to navigate a post-pandemic world, this budget moves us forward as a County in 2023, even reducing operating expenses by $18 million from the previous year.” 

One contributing factor to the budget was federal funds totaling more than $122 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that the county had recently received. This was done to cover eligible costs arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Having a balanced budget should be the goal of any responsible government,” said Commissioner Secretary Gene DiGirolamo.

“I’m a firm believer that government works best when it works together, so I’m glad we are on track to produce a budget with no tax increase in 2023 for the people of Bucks County.” 

Learn more about the tax updates at the official website ion the Bucks County Government.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Ranked Among the Top Areas in the State With the Most Incoming Investments

GDP Growth ($ in millions) – $14,226. For those who are financially savvy, Bucks County is definitely on a list of places to make a home and/or start a business, as these results show how lucrative thee economic environment of the area is. Regularly touted as one of the greatest areas to live in in the Philadelphia area, the statistics show how the area is a natural source of opportunity for wealth and investments of all kinds.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

9/11 Memorial Trail, With Stops in Bucks County, Receives Major Donation from New Business Partner

A national trail, which goes through a part of Bucks County, just announced a major partnership that also came with a hefty donation. The September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance announced today a major Corporate Partnership with WM, formally known as Waste Management. The announcement was made at Washington Crossing State Park on Wednesday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

6 Tips to Stay Focused When Working Remotely

Working remotely has its perks, but also setbacks. It can give employees the flexibility they need but can also be distracting. Whether you’re a traveler or just trying to get a change of scenery within your city, staying focused can serve as a challenge. John Boitnott from The Entrepreneur gives advice on how to stay focused.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Government Building Celebrates Fallen Officers With Special ‘Blue Light’ Wreath for the Holidays

The recently-installed decoration honors fallen law enforcement officials. One of Bucks County’s most important government buildings is celebrating its fallen heroes with a holiday wreath adorning its interior. Jeff Werner wrote about the memorial decoration for the Doylestown Patch. The Bucks County Administration Building, located in Doylestown, is has...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy