Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 5 days ago

Darrel Thomas shares about his time playing for the Dodgers and winning a World Series Championship.

Once a Dodger, always a Dodger.

It's been quite a few years since Derrel Thomas sported the Dodger Blue but he remembers and cherishes each and every moment like it was yesterday.

Former Dodger and MLB outfielder, Derrel Thomas joined Jim Hill recently and shared a little about his time leading up to and playing for the Dodgers.

He opened the video sharing that he was born and raised in Los Angeles and always had a dream of playing for the Dodgers.

He said he grew up a fan, would sometimes sneak into Dodger Stadium, and even shared that he worked at the stadium selling BubbleUp in the upper decks in hopes of one day playing on the field.

Thomas played in Major League Baseball as a second baseman and utility player from 1971 to 1985 and spent 5 years playing for Los Angeles.

When asked what his proudest moment was as a Dodger Thomas had a few different answers.

"Standing out by the Dodger offices in 1979 after signing my contract with the Dodgers to play for LA. I finally felt like I had arrived in Major League Baseball."

Then, he shared about the infamous basket catch that landed him in trouble just a few times. He even shares how a reporter challenged him to see how low he could catch a pop fly in the outfield.

" On the field, my proudest moment was giving Tommy a heart attack on a ball that I used to use the basket catch. Someone asked how low I could get the ball and I said 6 inches from the ground so the next game against the Reds, I did just that was Tommy was waiting to cuss me out in the dugout.

Thomas ended the interview by showing his appreciation for his time with the Dodgers and for that special 1981 season.

"I am blessed to have the opportunity to play professional baseball. I am blessed to have my dream come true playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and also for having a chance to win a Championship with the team that I grew up as a fan for"

Although his time with the Dodgers was short lived, Thomas will always have a special place in his heart for Los Angeles and Dodgers Baseball.

Inside The Dodgers

