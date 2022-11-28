Read full article on original website
Related
Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home
Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
Troopers Make 9-Year-Old Girl’s Christmas Wishes Come True
Michigan State Police made one girl’s Christmas very special this year. Summer Lahaie is nine years old and has a terminal illness. For Christmas, she wanted to shop with troopers for Shop with a Hero and get a MacBook. The State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP), and the St. Ignace...
YAHOO!
State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case
GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
UpNorthLive.com
Salvation Army of Petoskey understaffed and behind on donations
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Salvation Army bell ringers were at Olsen's in Petoskey attempting to raise money for this year's holiday season. But Salvation Army staff said they are understaffed and behind on donations this year. Another story: Salvation Army in Traverse City kicks off Red Kettle season. They...
UpNorthLive.com
Atlanta Community Schools close due to 'ongoing water issue'
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Atlanta Community Schools will be closed on Friday due to an "ongoing water issue." The announcement was made on the Atlanta Community Schools' Facebook page.
Yahoo Sports
Cheboygan Main Street: An amazing place to hang out
I have been coming to Cheboygan for more than 35 years and made this town my permanent home in 2017. There were 19 empty storefronts at that time. Today — maybe one or two (with plans for those in the works). On any given day, daytime or evening, where...
UpNorthLive.com
Food 4 Kids program making a difference across northern Michigan
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Manna Food Pantries' Food 4 Kids program serves dozens of schools across Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix counties. The Food 4 Kids backpack program doesn't exactly use backpacks. Instead, they fill plastic bags like this one with different foods and snacks. Manna staff will deliver these...
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
boatingindustry.com
Walstrom Marine acquires Grand Bay Marine
Walstrom Marine has announced the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine as part of its ongoing effort to expand its operations across the Great Lakes region. Founded in 1997, Grand Bay Marine has been owned and operated by Liz Carney and her family, with locations in Traverse City and Charlevoix. Mrs....
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Comments / 0