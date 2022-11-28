ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

9&10 News

Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home

Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case

GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Salvation Army of Petoskey understaffed and behind on donations

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Salvation Army bell ringers were at Olsen's in Petoskey attempting to raise money for this year's holiday season. But Salvation Army staff said they are understaffed and behind on donations this year. Another story: Salvation Army in Traverse City kicks off Red Kettle season. They...
PETOSKEY, MI
Yahoo Sports

Cheboygan Main Street: An amazing place to hang out

I have been coming to Cheboygan for more than 35 years and made this town my permanent home in 2017. There were 19 empty storefronts at that time. Today — maybe one or two (with plans for those in the works). On any given day, daytime or evening, where...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Food 4 Kids program making a difference across northern Michigan

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Manna Food Pantries' Food 4 Kids program serves dozens of schools across Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix counties. The Food 4 Kids backpack program doesn't exactly use backpacks. Instead, they fill plastic bags like this one with different foods and snacks. Manna staff will deliver these...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan

EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
boatingindustry.com

Walstrom Marine acquires Grand Bay Marine

Walstrom Marine has announced the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine as part of its ongoing effort to expand its operations across the Great Lakes region. Founded in 1997, Grand Bay Marine has been owned and operated by Liz Carney and her family, with locations in Traverse City and Charlevoix. Mrs....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

