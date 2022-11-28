Las Vegas (KSNV) — A decision has been made on what to do with Tony Hsieh's Estate two years after his unexpected death. According to a spokesperson, the estate made the decision to "initiate a marketing process and offer for sale some of the real estate it holds in downtown Las Vegas to allow potential new owners to carry on what Tony started, accelerate momentum, and continue to spur development and growth in the area."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO