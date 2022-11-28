ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island’s indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tony Hsieh Estate up for sale over two years after death

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A decision has been made on what to do with Tony Hsieh's Estate two years after his unexpected death. According to a spokesperson, the estate made the decision to "initiate a marketing process and offer for sale some of the real estate it holds in downtown Las Vegas to allow potential new owners to carry on what Tony started, accelerate momentum, and continue to spur development and growth in the area."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate bank robbery in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas police officers reported to a bank at the 3100 block of W. Ann Road near Simmons Street around 3:50 p.m. on Friday. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

