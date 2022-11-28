Read full article on original website
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island’s indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
news3lv.com
Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen to partner with local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Starting today and running through the month of December, Bonanno's is throwing pizza parties for local charities, but they need your help!. Joining me now with more is Maria Bonanno.
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Downtown Summerlin holiday parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help lead the arrival of the holidays at Downtown Summerlin. The iconic team of eight horses will serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will pull the famous red, white and gold beer wagon...
news3lv.com
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
news3lv.com
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
news3lv.com
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
news3lv.com
Great Santa Run, New Year's Eve party to shut down roads in downtown Las Vegas in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the last month of the year by hosting several events, leading to multiple road closures throughout December. Road closures start at 5 p.m. on December 2. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Major closures: Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way...
news3lv.com
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
news3lv.com
1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
news3lv.com
Max Pawn, EZPAWN launch holiday clothing drive to support those in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Community members are being encouraged to give back to those in need with the help of some local pawn shops. Max Pawn and EZPAWN are partnering with Dress for Success Southern Nevada to provide clothing and workwear for women in need this holiday season. Locals...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport surpasses 5 million passengers in single month for first time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas surpassed 5 million passengers this October, the first time it has reached that figure in a single month. The Clark County Department of Aviation says 5.17 million people flew in an out of the airport last month, up nearly 24% compared to October a year ago.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department having a busy year with commercial robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an operation that took hours. Neighbors on an otherwise quiet street near Rancho and Sahara watching as police removed a truckload of stolen goods. Everything from computers to small appliances to golf clubs. A criminal enterprise permanently out of business, and three men under...
news3lv.com
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
news3lv.com
Tony Hsieh Estate up for sale over two years after death
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A decision has been made on what to do with Tony Hsieh's Estate two years after his unexpected death. According to a spokesperson, the estate made the decision to "initiate a marketing process and offer for sale some of the real estate it holds in downtown Las Vegas to allow potential new owners to carry on what Tony started, accelerate momentum, and continue to spur development and growth in the area."
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
news3lv.com
Police investigate bank robbery in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas police officers reported to a bank at the 3100 block of W. Ann Road near Simmons Street around 3:50 p.m. on Friday. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect in standoff near Las Vegas Strip nearly hit tourist on sidewalk
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect arrested after a standoff near the Las Vegas Strip this week nearly hit a tourist on a sidewalk while evading police, according to an arrest report. Wilson Reyes-Gonzalez, 24, was arrested after his car was blocked by police in a PIT maneuver near...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas company launches lipstick to test for date rape drugs, call 911
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas cosmetics company is fighting to protect women one lipstick tube at a time. Esoes Cosmetics is combining technology and lipstick to protect women from date rape drugs, sexual assault, and domestic violence. The company aims to take back girls' night out and...
