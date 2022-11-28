Dozens of Brevard businesses seek to recruit staff at Wednesday's CareerSource job fair

Nearly 60 Space Coast business will looking to recruit staff on Wednesday at a CareerSource Brevard job fair in Viera.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.

“Brevard’s largest employers in health care, manufacturing and more will be present," said Raul Santana, local veterans employment representative with CareerSource Brevard. "The aerospace industry is on fire, and employers are looking to hire.”

There will be a large contingent of aerospace, defense and space companies represented at the job fair. Among them are AAR, ASRC, Blue Origin, Boeing, Craig Technologies, Custom Aerospace, Embraer, Jacobs Technology, Knights Armament, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin, Mack Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Professional Aircraft Accessories, RGNext, Satcom Direct, SMTC Manufacturing Innovations, Space Coast Intelligence Solutions, SpaceX and Vaya Space.

Local governments and law enforcement agencies also will be looking to fill openings. Among them are Brevard County; the cities of Cocoa, Melbourne and Palm Bay; the Brevard County Sheriff's Office; and the Melbourne and Palm Bay police departments. Also exhibiting will be Brevard Public Schools.

State agencies exhibiting include the Florida Department of Children & Families and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Among the health care exhibitors are Health First and Parrish.

The event is called the Eighth-Annual Paychecks for Patriots Veterans Job Fair, and is dedicated to employment veterans and their spouses. But it is open all job-seekers.

There are 58 employers and 254 job-seekers signed up so far,

Walk-in job-seekers are welcome. But, to speed entrance and registration, people can register in advance at bit.ly/p4pjobfairnov30

CareerSource Brevard officials say job-seekers should bring their resumes and "dress for success."

Some employers have found it challenging to fill job openings, with Brevard County's relatively low unemployment rate.

The rate was 2.6% in October, the latest-available figure. That's up from 2.5% in September, but down from 3.3% in October 2021. Brevard's rate has been under 3% for every month since February.

The number of employed Brevard County residents was 293,445 in October, and the number of unemployed Brevard residents was 7,854 in October.

Nine of the 10 major job sectors in Brevard County had year-over-year jobs gains in October, according to CareerSource Brevard. They were education and health services (+2,000 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+1,900 jobs); manufacturing (+1,700 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (+900 jobs); professional and business services (+700 jobs); other services (+600 jobs); construction, mining and logging (+400 jobs); government (+300 jobs); and financial activities (+200 jobs).

No industries lost jobs over the year.

The Information technology industry was unchanged in jobs over the year.

Wednesday's job fair is being held in partnership with Brevard County and its Parks and Recreation Department.

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said the county is involved "because we are a veteran-friendly organization, and we want to be able to recruit local talent from Patrick Space Force Base, but also globally, for any veterans who are considering coming to Florida from whatever installations they may be currently serving at — whether overseas or elsewhere."

Also, within its Parks and Recreation Department, Brevard County has a variety of positions it is hoping to fill, including 35 parks maintenance technician positions, 13 recreational leader vacancies and 22 positions available at the county's community centers.

"From a parks standpoint and from the standpoint of being able to provide our residents with quality parks programs and services, these are all considered vital positions," Walker said.

For information and to ask questions about the event, call CareerSource Brevard at 321-394-0574 or email vetjobfair@careersourcebrevard.com

