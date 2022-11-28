ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Sheriff’s inmate with medical issues dies after being hospitalized

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that a seriously ill inmate housed at a detention center died after he was transported to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 11:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, inmate Francisco Fraga-Menendez, 67, was pronounced deceased after spending several months in the jail ward at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Fraga-Menendez, who was from Yucaipa, had serious medical issues and was receiving treatment at the hospital before he died, authorities said.

On June 3, Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested and took Fraga-Menendez into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim in the case later died, and Fraga-Menendez’s suspected charges were amended to murder. He had been booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $1 million.

Sheriff’s officials offered no further information about the incident.

The last reported inmate death was Eli Dalton Baker, 33, of Hesperia, on Nov. 20.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that at 9:23 p.m. on Nov. 10,deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto responded to an unresponsive male inmate inside a cell.

The inmate, identified as Baker, was housed alone in a cell and suffered a medical emergency. He was given medical aid, including CPR, by medical staff and deputies.

Paramedics responded. Despite further life-saving measures, Baker was pronounced deceased.

Related
vvng.com

40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man identified as Rodney Glenn Williams, was arrested after he committed a string of crimes in Victorville. It happened on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision

A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Local groups help formerly incarcerated man back on his feet

Sometimes to get ahead in life, a little momentum can make all the difference. For 47-year-old Mario Ramos, that momentum was gifted to him quite literally on November 26, in the form of a Raleigh Spring iE electric bike. Since being released from San Bernardino County’s Adelanto Detention Center in...
CLAREMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino

Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Inyo Street and Avalon Avenue and found a blue Chevy pickup truck had struck the home, then continued across the street into the yard of another home. Deputies received calls of the crash around 9:40 a.m.,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KRMG

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallis leads by 12 votes over Holstege in tight Assembly race

Update 5:55 p.m. After Riverside County Registrar of Voters released election results, Greg Wallis maintained a lead of 12 votes over Christy Holstege. Results as of 7:30 p.m. 11/29/22 Approximately 500 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 500 Provisional ballots still must be processed, in Riverside County. The next updated results will be posted upon election certification on The post Wallis leads by 12 votes over Holstege in tight Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

