Sheriff’s inmate with medical issues dies after being hospitalized

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that a seriously ill inmate housed at a detention center died after he was transported to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 11:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, inmate Francisco Fraga-Menendez, 67, was pronounced deceased after spending several months in the jail ward at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Fraga-Menendez, who was from Yucaipa, had serious medical issues and was receiving treatment at the hospital before he died, authorities said.

On June 3, Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested and took Fraga-Menendez into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim in the case later died, and Fraga-Menendez’s suspected charges were amended to murder. He had been booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $1 million.

Sheriff’s officials offered no further information about the incident.

The last reported inmate death was Eli Dalton Baker, 33, of Hesperia, on Nov. 20.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that at 9:23 p.m. on Nov. 10,deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto responded to an unresponsive male inmate inside a cell.

The inmate, identified as Baker, was housed alone in a cell and suffered a medical emergency. He was given medical aid, including CPR, by medical staff and deputies.

Paramedics responded. Despite further life-saving measures, Baker was pronounced deceased.