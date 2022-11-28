ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
DALY CITY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Major medicial emergency closes Hayward BART station

HAYWARD -- A major medical emergency on the BART system involving a person on the tracks closed the Hayward station Friday morning.BART said the incident on the Berryessa line was affecting service in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. Trains were not stopping at the Hayward station.AC Transit route 10 bus service was set up between Bay Fair and Hayward stations and route 99 service was connecting commuters between the South Hayward and Hayward stations.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple injuries reported after SamTrans bus accident at Daly City mall

DALY CITY -- Fire and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department units are at the scene of a bus crash in the Serramonte Center parking lot involving multiple vehicles.A tweet by the North County Fire Authority shortly after 1 p.m. said that a "county bus" had crashed into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center in the south side parking lot near the  Target store. Fire units and the sheriff's department have responded to the collision.There are reports of multiple injuries, but authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far.The fire authorities advised people to avoid the area during the sheriff investigation of the inciident. Authorities are expected to be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation.    
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on Crockett Boulevard

On November 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was killed near Cummings Skyway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Crockett Boulevard at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Crash That Killed a Motorcyclist Near Cummings Skyway. CHP traffic officers, in a...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Vehicle Versus Train Accident in Burlingame

A train struck a vehicle in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, killing the driver, Caltrain said. The incident occurred near the intersection of California Drive and Broadway around 1:40 p.m. and has caused residual delays. Telemundo 48’s Yomara Lopez spoke with the victim’s wife off camera Thursday night. She said that she...
BURLINGAME, CA

