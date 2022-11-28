Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
Bay Area's 1st major winter storm packs punch causing flooding, numerous accidents and backups
From the closure of a North Bay high school to flooded roadways, the Bay Area's first major winter storm wreaked havoc across the region Thursday morning.
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
SFist
Major medicial emergency closes Hayward BART station
HAYWARD -- A major medical emergency on the BART system involving a person on the tracks closed the Hayward station Friday morning.BART said the incident on the Berryessa line was affecting service in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. Trains were not stopping at the Hayward station.AC Transit route 10 bus service was set up between Bay Fair and Hayward stations and route 99 service was connecting commuters between the South Hayward and Hayward stations.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on Crockett Boulevard
On November 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was killed near Cummings Skyway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Crockett Boulevard at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Crash That Killed a Motorcyclist Near Cummings Skyway. CHP traffic officers, in a...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Vehicle Versus Train Accident in Burlingame
A train struck a vehicle in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, killing the driver, Caltrain said. The incident occurred near the intersection of California Drive and Broadway around 1:40 p.m. and has caused residual delays. Telemundo 48’s Yomara Lopez spoke with the victim’s wife off camera Thursday night. She said that she...
SFist
Baby Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl Found In Grass at Marina Park, Saved With Narcan
A parent’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after a trip to Moscone Park in the Marina, as a 10-month-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after finding fentanyl somewhere in the park, and was saved using Narcan. Some overdoses in San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis are people who had no intention...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Burlingame (Burlingame, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Burlingame Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Burlingame's Caltrain tracks,Train SB510 and train NB509 collided with the vehicle close to the Broadway station at around 1:40 p.m.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
