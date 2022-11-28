DALY CITY -- Fire and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department units are at the scene of a bus crash in the Serramonte Center parking lot involving multiple vehicles.A tweet by the North County Fire Authority shortly after 1 p.m. said that a "county bus" had crashed into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center in the south side parking lot near the Target store. Fire units and the sheriff's department have responded to the collision.There are reports of multiple injuries, but authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far.The fire authorities advised people to avoid the area during the sheriff investigation of the inciident. Authorities are expected to be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation.

DALY CITY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO