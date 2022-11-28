ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David’s Bridal Introduces Fragrance Line, Countering Romantic Olfactory Old-Fashionedness

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoGLy_0jPyxq1c00
Three scents from David's Bridal, Conshohocken, are being marketed under its Galina Signature sub-brand.Photo byDavid's Bridal.

David’s Bridal, Conshohocken, has added a new romantic touch to its weddings-centric product lines: fragrances, marketed under its sub-brand Galina Signature.

The scented line has three varieties according to the company’s marketers:

  • Devotion, a “delicate and timeless, bringing a modern twist to a classic rose scent”
  • Dream, “a soft and comforting oasis, enveloping a musky woods scent in a jasmine finish”
  • Infatuation, which is “bright and happy, infusing floral notes with a tangerine pop”

The fragrances retail at $12.50 for a 10mL travel size and $49.50 for a 50mL bottle.

“Galina Signature has always been a staple at David’s for romantic and head turning pieces; introducing a fragrance collection to complement our exclusive brand was only natural” said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David’s Bridal.

“Proving we are more than a dress retailer, we aim to provide the head-to-toe look for all of life’s special moments and this fragrance line is the perfect finishing touch,” concluded Viall.

In addition to marketing them for the upcoming holidays and the year-round wedding season, David’s Bridal deems the perfumes suitable for date nights, parties, proms, homecomings, and Quinceañera celebrations.

