Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon

The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Rain expected to hold off until after Christmas Parade

Mostly cloudy skies today in Kern County with a chance of rain later tonight. We are excited for the Christmas parade in downtown Bakersfield tonight and it looks like the weather will hold out for us. The Parade will start at 6 p.m. and right now doesn’t look like much...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Locally produced video highlights Kern County culture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a promotional video highlighting Kern County. Soper said this production took about a year to create. The video is about four minutes and it highlights aspects of Kern County, including the rodeos, deserts, mountains, the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Report: Bakersfield named city with worst air quality in U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield tops the American Lung Association's 2022 State of the Air report as the U.S metro city with the worst air quality. Two other Central Valley cities are tied for second worst, Fresno and Visalia. Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said this is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
TEHACHAPI, CA
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Highway 99 cleared after injury crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic on Highway 99 near California Avenue was slow-moving Friday morning due to an injury crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said the left two lanes of Northbound Highway 99 were blocked as of 8:12 a.m. Excpect delays and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

