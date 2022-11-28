Read full article on original website
Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon
The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
China Peak Mountain Resort sees at least 2 feet of snow, expecting more
There is good news for those who like to hit the slopes. Officials at China Peak Mountain Resort said they saw some pretty consistent snowfall since around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
Rain expected to hold off until after Christmas Parade
Mostly cloudy skies today in Kern County with a chance of rain later tonight. We are excited for the Christmas parade in downtown Bakersfield tonight and it looks like the weather will hold out for us. The Parade will start at 6 p.m. and right now doesn’t look like much...
Road closures coming up in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Locally produced video highlights Kern County culture
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a promotional video highlighting Kern County. Soper said this production took about a year to create. The video is about four minutes and it highlights aspects of Kern County, including the rodeos, deserts, mountains, the […]
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
Report: Bakersfield named city with worst air quality in U.S.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield tops the American Lung Association's 2022 State of the Air report as the U.S metro city with the worst air quality. Two other Central Valley cities are tied for second worst, Fresno and Visalia. Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said this is...
Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas'
More than 100 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses took part in Thursday night's parade, sponsored by Hall Ambulance and 23ABC.
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil rig worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is […]
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know
In just one day all of the streets will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. If you are going, there are details you need to know.
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter all prepare for CIF regional championship football games
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County teams are getting to play the biggest games of their respective seasons, with a chance to play for state football championships. Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter are all looking to punch their ticket to their own Big Games next week. It begins Friday in Delano. It’s the first time […]
Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
Highway 99 cleared after injury crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic on Highway 99 near California Avenue was slow-moving Friday morning due to an injury crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said the left two lanes of Northbound Highway 99 were blocked as of 8:12 a.m. Excpect delays and...
