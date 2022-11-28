Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues
Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi. “Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”
hottytoddy.com
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession
As the state of Mississippi continues to put the final touches on the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, the University of Mississippi reminded students and faculty about federal laws against marijuana. In an email sent out Friday morning to faculty, students and staff, the University said that federal laws and...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday. MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting...
hottytoddy.com
UM Scholarship Program Gains New Chair, Member
The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan Thames, of Ridgeland, is the new chair, and Margaret Khayat, of Oxford, is...
hottytoddy.com
Man Accused of Jay Lee’s Murder Let Out on $250K Bond While Awaiting Trial
The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee was granted bond Thursday by a Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge. During a bond hearing Thursday, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was given a $250,000 bond. He will have to wear a GPS monitoring device at his expense and turn over his passport while awaiting trial.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
hottytoddy.com
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Give to Those in Need During the Holidays
Lafayette County departments that serve the community all year still find time to give back even more during the holidays. The Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department rallied to help those in need this holiday season. No-Shave November. The Sheriff’s Department is participating in “No-Shave November” to raise money for...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ KD Hill Named to SEC Football Community Service Team
Ole Miss senior defensive lineman KD Hill was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
Fayette County parents indicted in death of baby
OAKLAND, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple was indicted Monday in the murder of their 7-month-old son. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 7-month-old Max Long was taken to a Memphis hospital by his parents on June 23 where he was pronounced dead. During the investigation, conducted by...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
Shelby County prepares for severe weather, potential storm damage
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Storms preparations are underway in Shelby County as severe weather is expected to track through the Mid-South today. The severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind damage, and possible tornadoes and large hail. Residents are cautioned to prepare and plan ahead for potential...
hottytoddy.com
University Expands Research Integrity and Compliance Efforts
The University of Mississippi has expanded and re-branded its Office of Research Integrity and Compliance to boost security and strengthen protections for university researchers and their projects. The newly-named Office of Research, Integrity, Security and Compliance, or RISC, a division of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, also has...
No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county’s district attorney said Tuesday. In July, officers in Oakland said they pursued 25-year-old Brandon Calloway for half a mile to […]
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch man indicted for rape, kidnapping of minor in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been indicted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor that took place in Collierville. The indictment reads that the crime took place on April 6. On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Adam Perry was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual...
