ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues

Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi. “Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation

The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
GRENADA, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday. MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Scholarship Program Gains New Chair, Member

The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan Thames, of Ridgeland, is the new chair, and Margaret Khayat, of Oxford, is...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades

Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Give to Those in Need During the Holidays

Lafayette County departments that serve the community all year still find time to give back even more during the holidays. The Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department rallied to help those in need this holiday season. No-Shave November. The Sheriff’s Department is participating in “No-Shave November” to raise money for...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ KD Hill Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

Ole Miss senior defensive lineman KD Hill was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade

The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Expands Research Integrity and Compliance Efforts

The University of Mississippi has expanded and re-branded its Office of Research Integrity and Compliance to boost security and strengthen protections for university researchers and their projects. The newly-named Office of Research, Integrity, Security and Compliance, or RISC, a division of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, also has...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy