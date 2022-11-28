CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice

Christopher Green Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online.

New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out of state with family, friends, and classmates. When the victim returned home, she began receiving messages from Green who was an adult on the trip, Gilleran said.

Green sent more than 350 messages to the victim who ultimately responded by asking Green to leave her alone. Green then sent an additional 14 messages to the victim, Gilleran added.

In late September of 2022, Christopher Green was interviewed by Bridgeport Police Detectives where he provided evidence of his one-way conversation with the victim, police said.

The victim never responded to Green until she was advised by police to send a message asking him to stop contacting her. Green’s first arrest occurred on Monday, Oct. 17, Gilleran said.

Shortly after his first arrest, Green again began sending the victim messages. Several missed telephone calls from the suspect were reported. The victim located dozens of emails from Green in an account she does not typically use. A second arrest warrant was approved, and Green was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

He was charged with three counts of electronic stalking and two counts of harassment. The bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Det. Jeremy Kelly, at 203 581-5286, or utilize the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at 203 576-TIPS.

