Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision For Vikings Game
The New York Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson this past week in favor of Mike White, who promptly played one of the best games under center for a Jets QB all season. But will Wilson be riding the pine against the Vikings this weekend?. Apparently he is, barring something unforeseen....
Jets Reveal How Zach Wilson Has Been Handling Things
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched for the second straight week heading into Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Robert Saleh has elected to go with Mike White yet again after he put together an excellent performance in a win over the Chicago Bears this past weekend.
A.J. Brown Takes You Inside the Toughness of Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are one of those teams in the NFL, a hard-nosed, tough, and physical bunch whose reputation stems from head coach Mike Vrabel, a 14-year linebacker in the league and three-time Super Bowl winner in New England. The Titans play the old-school version of the game in a...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Vikings can clinch division with win vs. Jets and some help
NEW YORK JETS (7-4) at MINNESOTA (9-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Jets 37-17 on Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Bears 31-10; Vikings beat Patriots 33-26. JETS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (20), PASS (22), SCORING (19). JETS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Jets must embrace potential QB reality they’ve been trying to avoid
Cutting against the grain of franchise tradition, the 2022 Jets have said and done a lot of smart things. Their ranks include many talented and accountable players, and people who know what they are doing in the roles of general manager and head coach. But as the Jets prepare for a critical game at Minnesota and the beginning of a six-game playoff push, they are struggling with an elementary concept. Though there’s a chance Mike White will be a career journeyman who gets red hot here and there, there’s also a chance White will be the Jets’ long-term franchise quarterback and,...
No. 25 Ohio State has big 2nd half, beats St. Francis 96-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 15 points and Bruce Thornton added 13 as No. 25 Ohio State surged in the second half for a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday. The Red Flash trimmed a 16-point deficit to eight in the first half, with Josh Cohen getting the first points after the break. But Ohio State (6-2) went on a 13-5 run, held St. Francis (2-7) scoreless for about five minutes in the second half and at one point went up 39 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12 points, Zed Key had 11 and Sean McNeil and Felix Okpara scored 10 apiece for Ohio State, which shot 50.7% from the field. St. Francis outshot Ohio State 55.2% to 51.6% in the opening period, but then went cold for an 8 of 30 second half.
Week 13 NFL playoff picture: Bills’ win over Patriots has AFC East implications
The Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night had significant implications in the AFC East race, and the result is not good for New England. The Patriots are all but out of the AFC East, and they look like long shots to make the playoffs as a wild card as well.
Patriots Offense’s Matt Patricia Experiment Predictably Has Failed
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s decision to install Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the leaders of the Patriots’ new-look offensive staff was met with widespread skepticism. Mockery, even. New England had a seemingly ascending young quarterback in Mac Jones and an offense that, despite its flaws,...
Why Vikings are not as scary for NY Jets as their record indicates
Sometimes you are not what your record says you are. Heading on the road to face a 9-2 team is generally a daunting task. However, the Minnesota Vikings may just be the worst 9-2 team in NFL history. That is not to say that the Jets should overlook the Vikings;...
