WITN

Stolen South Carolina rescue vehicle found in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they found a stolen rescue vehicle from South Carolina and nabbed the man who took it. Ricky Norris, of North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Georgia Man Who Wrote ‘How About Me’ Under Most-Wanted Post

A Georgia man who commented “how about me” under a Facebook post from the Rockdale Sheriff's Office that highlights its most-wanted criminals was arrested on Thursday, just two days after making his initial comment. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a second post. Christopher Spaulding was arrested for allegedly violating his probation twice. Cops posted a picture of Spaulding in their post on Thursday with his hands behind his back—something some commenters objected to, given the lack of severity in his alleged crime. “Hilarious!” one commenter posted sarcastically. “Publicly embarrassing a special needs person. Stay classy you guys!”Read it at Rockdale Sheriff's Office
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WITN

Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
VANCEBORO, NC
allongeorgia.com

Eight gang members sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage gang member for suspected “snitching”

Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WITN

Runaway teenager found, returned to family

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
COVE CITY, NC
WITN

Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals

As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Pitt & Onslow counties now...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
NEW BERN, NC
wgxa.tv

Sheriff: North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A murder suspect from North Carolina has been captured in Jones County. In a post on Facebook, Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says they were called Monday morning about a stolen vehicle that may be headed to Jones County from Baldwin County. The car was reported stolen from North Carolina. Investigators learned the suspected driver was Taquan Darden. Officials say Darden was wanted out of North Carolina for armed robbery and murder. Deputies in Jones County started patrolling both the Highway 49 and Highway 22 areas and eventually spotted the car on Highway 49. As deputies tried to stop Darden, he tried to pull into a driveway. Deputies were able to pull in behind him and arrest him.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA

