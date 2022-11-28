Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Stolen South Carolina rescue vehicle found in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they found a stolen rescue vehicle from South Carolina and nabbed the man who took it. Ricky Norris, of North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
WITN
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
Cops Arrest Georgia Man Who Wrote ‘How About Me’ Under Most-Wanted Post
A Georgia man who commented “how about me” under a Facebook post from the Rockdale Sheriff's Office that highlights its most-wanted criminals was arrested on Thursday, just two days after making his initial comment. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a second post. Christopher Spaulding was arrested for allegedly violating his probation twice. Cops posted a picture of Spaulding in their post on Thursday with his hands behind his back—something some commenters objected to, given the lack of severity in his alleged crime. “Hilarious!” one commenter posted sarcastically. “Publicly embarrassing a special needs person. Stay classy you guys!”Read it at Rockdale Sheriff's Office
WITN
Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
WITN
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
WITN
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work. Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits. It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck...
allongeorgia.com
Eight gang members sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage gang member for suspected “snitching”
Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
WITN
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
WITN
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
WITN
HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
WITN
Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Pitt & Onslow counties now...
WITN
Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
wgxa.tv
Sheriff: North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A murder suspect from North Carolina has been captured in Jones County. In a post on Facebook, Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says they were called Monday morning about a stolen vehicle that may be headed to Jones County from Baldwin County. The car was reported stolen from North Carolina. Investigators learned the suspected driver was Taquan Darden. Officials say Darden was wanted out of North Carolina for armed robbery and murder. Deputies in Jones County started patrolling both the Highway 49 and Highway 22 areas and eventually spotted the car on Highway 49. As deputies tried to stop Darden, he tried to pull into a driveway. Deputies were able to pull in behind him and arrest him.
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
Comments / 4