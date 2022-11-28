A Georgia man who commented “how about me” under a Facebook post from the Rockdale Sheriff's Office that highlights its most-wanted criminals was arrested on Thursday, just two days after making his initial comment. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a second post. Christopher Spaulding was arrested for allegedly violating his probation twice. Cops posted a picture of Spaulding in their post on Thursday with his hands behind his back—something some commenters objected to, given the lack of severity in his alleged crime. “Hilarious!” one commenter posted sarcastically. “Publicly embarrassing a special needs person. Stay classy you guys!”Read it at Rockdale Sheriff's Office

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO