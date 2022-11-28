ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, IL

KICK AM 1530

Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December

We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy

There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Monroe City juvenile injured in crash

A Monroe City minor on Wednesday was injured in a crash on Monroe County Road 599 about 1/2 a mile south of Monroe City. The 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Corolla around 4:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred. When the teen swerved to miss a deer, the car traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
MONROE CITY, MO
KBUR

Two injured in Hancock County crash

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 29, 2022

Rex E Derksen (37) Homeless for Trespassing at 639 York NTA 187. Ceborah L Ruhl (51) Hannibal Mo for Improper Turn at 12th & Vermont PTC 177. Ruth and William Stuart reported the tires on a 01 Chrysler and 08 Pontiac were slashed on 11/11/22. Charles Sly reported a rock...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Palmyra man arrested for burglary, identity theft, and forgery

PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, stemming from an investigation involving a burglary at Palmyra Middle School last summer and an identity theft case. The first investigation that involved a burglary at Palmyra Middle School started on July 25, 2022, in which...
PALMYRA, MO
