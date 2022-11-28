Read full article on original website
Netherlands vs. USA: Highlights and reactions
The Americans' run at the World Cup is over. They had opportunities and did not convert. The Dutch took advantage where the US could not and will move on to face the winner of Argentina-Australia.
France seek to learn from past mistakes before Poland test
If France need a lesson in how not to deal with a second-round tie against outwardly moderate continental peers, they only need look back 17 months. A Euro 2020 assignment against Switzerland in front of a Covid-reduced crowd in Bucharest did little to raise the pulse on paper and perhaps that was the problem: although they belatedly sprang into life going forward it was a different story at the other end, a late collapse leading proceedings towards a shootout and Kylian Mbappé missing the decisive kick.
