Shallowater, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint

A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify pedestrian killed in North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month. Police were called to the 4900 block of North Loop 289 just after midnight on Nov. 17. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Clayton Shelden with serious injuries. Police stated Sheldon...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
LUBBOCK, TX

