Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
KCBD
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
fox34.com
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
KCBD
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
KCBD
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
Texas man transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charge in 2020 crash death
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records. Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records. He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been […]
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
fox34.com
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
KCBD
Police identify pedestrian killed in North Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month. Police were called to the 4900 block of North Loop 289 just after midnight on Nov. 17. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Clayton Shelden with serious injuries. Police stated Sheldon...
KCBD
LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
LPD says unknown suspect hit, killed 33-year-old pedestrian, drove away
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released updated information Tuesday on a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police identified the victim as Jamil Wilson, 33. UPDATED STORY LINK: Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet Police said Wilson was trying to cross the eastbound lanes in the 2100 block of Marsha […]
Comments / 1