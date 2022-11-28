Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Varnum completes office renovation
A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cocoon Art Space makes Division Avenue debut
A new art studio by a Phoenix couple is bringing art, and monsters, to the downtown Grand Rapids art scene. Cocoon Art Space, 327 S. Division Ave., is owned by Josie Garcia and Tedd Smith and features an art studio, gallery and space to sell artisan goods. The studio opened...
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
KeyBank expands into West Michigan market
A national bank with a nearly 200-year history is positioning itself for continued success, this time in a new market. KeyBank soon will occupy space at the Waters Building on the corner of Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids — the first office in the region for the institution.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
United Airlines invests in battery maker to ramp up production in West Michigan
United Airlines is investing an undisclosed sum to help launch production of sodium-ion batteries at a plant in Holland in a bid to electrify its ground vehicles and future aircraft. The Chicago-based airline said in a Wednesday press release it made a strategic equity investment from its 1-year-old fund, United...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Taco Bell reigns supreme in Michigan
Michiganders love Taco Bell. Taco Bell is the most popular fast food restaurant in Michigan, according to a release this week from price-tracking firm PriceListo. The company looked at Google data to determine fast food interest based on searches from the past 12 months. McDonald’s and Burger King followed. The...
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan cannabis market speeds ahead
The influx of cannabis stores and news surrounding the industry is not just a flash in the pan. The sector continues to grow, and Michigan is one of the largest markets in the U.S. Michigan is already a $2 billion cannabis market, making it the second-largest cannabis market in the...
onedetroitpbs.org
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
wdet.org
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents
Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Ventures invests in content management platform
A local venture capital firm has invested in a tech startup also based in West Michigan. Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures recently participated in a $4.7 million seed funding round for Payload CMS, a headless content management system (CMS) and application framework. Payload’s headless CMS is aimed specifically at developers with...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
