Bedford, NY

Age-Progressed Images Released Of Mom, 2 Kids Who Went Missing In Bedford

By Ben Crnic
 5 days ago
Age-progressed photos of 75-year-old Leslie Guthrie, right; 51-year-old Julie Guthrie, middle; and 48-year-old Timothy Guthrie, right. Photo Credit: Bedford Police Department

Police have released updated age-progressed images depicting a mother and her two children who went missing from their Northern Westchester home more than 45 years ago.

On Feb. 5, 1977, 29-year-old Leslie Guthrie and her two children, Julie, age 6, and Timothy, age 3, went missing from their residence in Katonah and have not been found since, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The three of them were last seen driving in a 1974 Ford Maverick with a white roof that bore New York license plate 636-WNA, police said.

The age-progressed images, released on Friday, Nov. 25, depict Leslie Guthrie at her current age of 75, Julie at her current age of 51, and Timothy at his current age of 48, according to authorities.

Julie has a strawberry birthmark on her chin and back, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedford Police Detective Whalen at 914-241-3111.

