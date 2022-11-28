Read full article on original website
‘The Witcher‘ Star Joey Batey Joins Prequel Series ’Blood Origin’ as Full Trailer Debuts
“The Witcher” star Joey Batey is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil on Saturday. Batey will reprise the role of Jaskier in the four-part “Blood Origin” series, whom he has played in both seasons of “The Witcher” to date. The reveal was made during the launch of the first full trailer for “Blood Origin,” which can be seen below. “Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25. Per the official logline, the series is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of...
40 Years Ago: Andy Kaufman Voted Off ‘Saturday Night Live’
Say what you will about the late Andy Kaufman, but the eccentric comedian always committed to the bit. Just look at the Nov. 20, 1982, episode of Saturday Night Live for proof. The patron saint of trolling humor, New York-born Kaufman spent his all-too-brief career pioneering an impossible-to-define brand of...
20 Years Ago: Concert for George Bids an Emotional Goodbye
Paul McCartney was struggling as friends and family gathered to pay musical tribute to bandmate George Harrison a year after his death – and not just with his emotions. "Paul had to admit that he didn't know 'All Things Must Pass,' and that was an awful thing to confront," fellow performer Eric Clapton told Rolling Stone in 2003. "It was huge humble-pie stuff for Paul to be among these people who he may have thought had a better relationship with George than he did. But I believe Paul missed George as much as — if not more than — anybody."
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React
The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’
Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career around the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
Brian May Lost HIs Robot but Likes to Think He Found It Again
Brian May says his favorite piece of Queen memorabilia is a model of the robot Frank from the cover of their 1977 album News of the World – but admitted it might not be the property he likes to think it is. In a recent interview with Guitar World,...
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
40 Years Ago: Drew Barrymore Stays Up Past Her Bedtime on ‘SNL’
Fresh off of the worldwide phenomenon that was E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, that film’s 7-year-old costar Drew Barrymore became, and remains, the youngest person ever to host the live and decidedly late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. For Barrymore, who has gone on to host SNL several more times since her initial appearance, Saturday Night Live has become a welcoming place — even if her first foray into the late-night comedy series was fashioned as something of a full-on cast revolt.
New York Post
Emilio Estefan sings ‘for first and last time’ on Gloria Estefan holiday album
Mariah Carey may be the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, but Gloria Estefan wants to rule the whole holiday season. The legendary Latina singer has just released her second Christmas album, “Estefan Family Christmas,” performed at the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and will appear at the “National Christmas Lighting Ceremony: Celebrating 100 Years,” airing on CBS December 11. This boost of holiday spirit came about during the pandemic, when many get-togethers were were canceled or scaled back. “I felt robbed of the last two holiday seasons because of COVID and everything else,” Gloria, 65, told The Post. Traditionally, the Estefan family’s holiday...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd’s First Era Crash Lands With ‘Apples and Oranges’
"Apples and Oranges" was supposed to keep Pink Floyd's commercial momentum going. Instead, it was the death knell for Syd Barrett's tenure in the band. Their No. 6 U.K. smash debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn had followed a pair of stand-alone U.K. hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play." Suddenly, Pink Floyd's label was thinking about the group's career in commercial terms. The Christmas shopping season was ahead, preceded by their initial shows in the U.S.
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
