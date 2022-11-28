ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Variety

‘The Witcher‘ Star Joey Batey Joins Prequel Series ’Blood Origin’ as Full Trailer Debuts

“The Witcher” star Joey Batey is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil on Saturday. Batey will reprise the role of Jaskier in the four-part “Blood Origin” series, whom he has played in both seasons of “The Witcher” to date. The reveal was made during the launch of the first full trailer for “Blood Origin,” which can be seen below. “Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25. Per the official logline, the series is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of...
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Concert for George Bids an Emotional Goodbye

Paul McCartney was struggling as friends and family gathered to pay musical tribute to bandmate George Harrison a year after his death – and not just with his emotions. "Paul had to admit that he didn't know 'All Things Must Pass,' and that was an awful thing to confront," fellow performer Eric Clapton told Rolling Stone in 2003. "It was huge humble-pie stuff for Paul to be among these people who he may have thought had a better relationship with George than he did. But I believe Paul missed George as much as — if not more than — anybody."
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend

Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ultimate Classic Rock

Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React

The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’

Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career around the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era

Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Drew Barrymore Stays Up Past Her Bedtime on ‘SNL’

Fresh off of the worldwide phenomenon that was E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, that film’s 7-year-old costar Drew Barrymore became, and remains, the youngest person ever to host the live and decidedly late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. For Barrymore, who has gone on to host SNL several more times since her initial appearance, Saturday Night Live has become a welcoming place — even if her first foray into the late-night comedy series was fashioned as something of a full-on cast revolt.
New York Post

Emilio Estefan sings ‘for first and last time’ on Gloria Estefan holiday album

Mariah Carey may be the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, but Gloria Estefan wants to rule the whole holiday season. The legendary Latina singer has just released her second Christmas album, “Estefan Family Christmas,” performed at the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and will appear at the “National Christmas Lighting Ceremony: Celebrating 100 Years,” airing on CBS December 11. This boost of holiday spirit came about during the pandemic, when many get-togethers were were canceled or scaled back. “I felt robbed of the last two holiday seasons because of COVID and everything else,” Gloria, 65, told The Post. Traditionally, the Estefan family’s holiday...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos

The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd’s First Era Crash Lands With ‘Apples and Oranges’

"Apples and Oranges" was supposed to keep Pink Floyd's commercial momentum going. Instead, it was the death knell for Syd Barrett's tenure in the band. Their No. 6 U.K. smash debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn had followed a pair of stand-alone U.K. hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play." Suddenly, Pink Floyd's label was thinking about the group's career in commercial terms. The Christmas shopping season was ahead, preceded by their initial shows in the U.S.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List

Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

