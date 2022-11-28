Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st. Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday. It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.
Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Dutch reach quarter-finals
Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 on Saturday, punishing a wasteful USA team and emerging 3-1 winners in the first last-16 match in Qatar.USA started brightly, with Christian Pulisic missing a clear chance when one on one, before Louis van Gaal’s side opened the scoring with a brilliant team goal – finished off by Memphis Depay. Daley Blind doubled the Dutch lead on the cusp of half time, and USA seemed destined to be heading home.A bizarre Haji Wright goal briefly had them back in the game, but Denzel Dumfries’ late strike quelled any potential comeback and sealed Netherland’s victory.Relive all the action with our live blog below Read More How Netherlands scored the best team goal of the World Cup so farNetherlands vs USA player ratings: Denzel Dumfries reprises Euro 2020 impact in World Cup round of 16Who is playing in the World Cup today? Full schedule, kick-off times and fixtures
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
NBC Connecticut
Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided
Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
NBC Connecticut
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes de Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
NBC Connecticut
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
NBC Connecticut
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
NBC Connecticut
Spain's Álvaro Morata Scores in Third Straight Game for Halftime Lead Over Japan
Three games and three goals for Álvaro Morata. The Spain forward became the second player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to find the back of the net in all three of his team's group stage games, scoring an early goal in a crucial matchup against Japan. César Azpilicueta...
NBC Connecticut
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
NBC Connecticut
US Citizen Killed When ‘Rogue' Wave Hit Viking Cruise Ship in Antarctic
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke...
NBC Connecticut
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
Comments / 0