Columbus, OH

With more than 70 different vendors, this festival dedicated to vintage clothing is returning for its first ever two-day event

By Jack McLaughlin
 5 days ago
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location

CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
COLUMBUS, OH
From a long-lost amusement park to an airship-wrecking riot, the December issue of (614) Magazine spills the city’s best-kept secrets

If you think you know everything about Columbus, think again. Ohio’s Capital City is brimming with weird and wonderful stories from the past, shared by local historian and author John M. Clark. This includes the time Columbus was home to a world-class amusement park, boasting on of the very first loop-the-loop roller coasters in the country, or when a 15 year-old Judy Garland was honorably inducted into an OSU frat.
COLUMBUS, OH
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners

It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York-inspired breakfast kitchen coming to Worthington

You don’t have to travel all the way to New York City to get a true bodega-style breakfast, because Big Apple Breakfast Co. is coming to Worthington. The new spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch spot shares a storefront with Pizza Primo, which is located at 202 E. Long St.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville

Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH

