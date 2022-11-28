With more than 70 different vendors, this festival dedicated to vintage clothing is returning for its first ever two-day event

Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant to hold candy-topped spaghetti eating contest inspired by hit holiday movie “Elf”
Maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, M&Ms, rainbow sprinkles and a Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tart. The items on this list probably don’t sound like the most appealing spaghetti toppings, but one Columbus restaurant is holding a pasta-eating contest with them in the spotlight. Inspired by the scene in “Elf” where Will...
614now.com
From a long-lost amusement park to an airship-wrecking riot, the December issue of (614) Magazine spills the city’s best-kept secrets
If you think you know everything about Columbus, think again. Ohio’s Capital City is brimming with weird and wonderful stories from the past, shared by local historian and author John M. Clark. This includes the time Columbus was home to a world-class amusement park, boasting on of the very first loop-the-loop roller coasters in the country, or when a 15 year-old Judy Garland was honorably inducted into an OSU frat.
614now.com
Columbus Fashion Alliance partners with Hot Pockets to create shorts with literal hot pockets
In a playful nod to the age-old Midwestern tradition of wearing shorts in freezing temperatures, Columbus Fashion Alliance has partnered with Hot Pockets to create cargo shorts with literal hot pockets. The limited edition shorts boast an insulated, sandwich-sized pocket that’s meant to keep your hot pockets warm on the...
614now.com
Two carryout food halls featuring Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Dickey’s Barbecue and more to open next week
United Kitchens and Kroger will open its remaining two Columbus-area Mix Food Hall locations next week, bringing a handful of previously unavailable food concepts to the Columbus area. According to a press release, the Mixed Food Hall locations located inside the Clintonville Kroger (3417 N. High St.) and Dublin Kroger...
614now.com
A popular central Ohio pizzeria closed this spring, but new owners plan to reopen it
In April, the popular Lancaster-based pizzeria Original Tiberio’s closed its doors, but a recent development has given the spot new life. According to a social media post yesterday from Destination Downtown Lancaster, the eatery has been purchased, and will be reopened by its new owners. Our initial report of...
614now.com
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners
It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
614now.com
New York-inspired breakfast kitchen coming to Worthington
You don’t have to travel all the way to New York City to get a true bodega-style breakfast, because Big Apple Breakfast Co. is coming to Worthington. The new spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch spot shares a storefront with Pizza Primo, which is located at 202 E. Long St.
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville
Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
CrimeTracker 10: Grove City neighborhood experiences 4 overnight home break-ins in 3 days
Four times in three days, homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood were broken into during the night. In some cases, the suspects got away with cash and checks.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
