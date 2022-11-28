ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Clallam County

Los Angeles County mask mandate could return as COVID cases rise

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County may soon reimpose indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the area. During a press conference Thursday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the largest county in the United States had reached “medium” COVID-19 transmission levels and will require face coverings if it reaches the “high” category.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy