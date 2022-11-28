(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County may soon reimpose indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the area. During a press conference Thursday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the largest county in the United States had reached “medium” COVID-19 transmission levels and will require face coverings if it reaches the “high” category.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO