Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandfreepress.org
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
islandfreepress.org
Three adults and one teen rescued from disabled sailboat 98 miles off of Cape Hatteras
The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel Thursday approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Tourism Board’s revenue and expenses will be explained at Dec. 8 meeting in Rodanthe
On Thursday, December 8, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building at 23646 N.C. Highway 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Island will ring in the holidays with two Holiday Tree Lighting celebrations
While there is a long list of holiday-themed events on the horizon, like the Elf the Musical Jr. debut and the annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, Hatteras Islanders can get a jumpstart on their Christmas celebrations with two tree lighting events that will occur in the not-so-distant future, and on opposite sides of the island.
islandfreepress.org
Myriad problems led to Rodanthe’s doomed beach houses
As every nor’easter blows over the Outer Banks this winter, what is top of mind for many is whether another sagging oceanfront house along the Hatteras Island beaches will succumb to the pounding waves of the Atlantic. With a total of three large houses collapsing into the ocean so...
islandfreepress.org
Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee gets closer to $95,000 goal; Upcoming holiday events could put them over the top
The Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee has a longstanding goal to raise $95,000 for a new multi-use pathway by the end of 2022, and per a December 2 update, the Committee has steadily inched closer to this milestone in the past several weeks. “We have had some great donations, and I am...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Water Department responding to water leak in northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that a water line leak has occurred between Conner’s Supermarket (47468 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton) and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. Approximately 50 customers are currently without water service between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton,...
islandfreepress.org
Buxton water leak repaired; Water System Pressure Advisory issued for customers in northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that repairs have been completed for the water line leak that occurred earlier today in the village of Buxton. Approximately 50 customers were without service while repairs were made. Now that repairs are completed, that area of the water system will be flushed...
Comments / 0