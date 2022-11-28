ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Three adults and one teen rescued from disabled sailboat 98 miles off of Cape Hatteras

The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel Thursday approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
Hatteras Island will ring in the holidays with two Holiday Tree Lighting celebrations

While there is a long list of holiday-themed events on the horizon, like the Elf the Musical Jr. debut and the annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, Hatteras Islanders can get a jumpstart on their Christmas celebrations with two tree lighting events that will occur in the not-so-distant future, and on opposite sides of the island.
Myriad problems led to Rodanthe’s doomed beach houses

As every nor’easter blows over the Outer Banks this winter, what is top of mind for many is whether another sagging oceanfront house along the Hatteras Island beaches will succumb to the pounding waves of the Atlantic. With a total of three large houses collapsing into the ocean so...
Dare County Water Department responding to water leak in northern Buxton

The Dare County Water Department has announced that a water line leak has occurred between Conner’s Supermarket (47468 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton) and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. Approximately 50 customers are currently without water service between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton,...
