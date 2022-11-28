Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
614now.com
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners
It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
614now.com
Slammers opening new Columbus-style pizzeria and bar in recently-closed restaurant
While Columbus has lost one popular pizzeria, it’s gaining another. Aracri Pizzeria, the campus spot operated by veteran Columbus restaurateur Palmo Aracri, has officially closed its doors. The eatery’s last day of business was Nov. 19. The restaurant is located at 1607 N. High St. According to Aracri–who...
Recycling Today
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
614now.com
How an unexpected local stop for the Weinermobile led to a hilarious (and fake) standoff with this local brewery
Gemut Biergarten is a proud German-inspired brewery, so when a hot dog truck peddling rival sausages pulls up unannounced, there’s bound to be trouble. That’s what Gemut’s playful social media post yesterday might have made you think, at least. In case you couldn’t already tell, the post...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
614now.com
A popular central Ohio pizzeria closed this spring, but new owners plan to reopen it
In April, the popular Lancaster-based pizzeria Original Tiberio’s closed its doors, but a recent development has given the spot new life. According to a social media post yesterday from Destination Downtown Lancaster, the eatery has been purchased, and will be reopened by its new owners. Our initial report of...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Fear the Reaper at Dave’s Hot Chicken
Columbus diners have a curious enthusiasm for chicken restaurants. Even a common chain joint like Chick-fil-A will attract a line of cars that winds around its building during lunchtime. Here in the capital city, we can hardly wait for pedestrian crossings or red stoplights, but for fried chicken…well, that’s a different story.
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings Around Columbus
The holidays are here, and Central Ohio is again at its most festive. But with dozens of annual happenings, both longstanding traditions and new events, it’s hard to decide what to see and do. We’ve compiled some of the top family-friendly events around town to help you sort through the choices.
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
