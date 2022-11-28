Handmade Omaha provides opportunities for local artists to sell work

For the first time since 2019, Handmade Omaha Winter Art and Craft Bazaar returned to the Omaha area on Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty-five local vendors came to the event with their handmade items to sell. The vendors come from all over the metro area and have to apply for a spot in the show. Items ranged from soap and lotions to handmade paintings, t-shirts, jewelry and much more — all handcrafted by local artists.

“We think it's so important to support our local artists and everything that they're making,” said Tiffany Clifton of Handmade Omaha. “Really put all of the money back into the community. And support everyone's art, but also the dream of being able to be an artist full time.”

Tiffiny says many of the vendors at this event have been able to transition from a normal day job to being full-time artists.

