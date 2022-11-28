ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Fareeha Arshad

Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment

An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
MedicalXpress

A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic

Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Medical News Today

What do people experience at the border between life and death?

A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy