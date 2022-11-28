Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Gizmodo
A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.
An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COVID, Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell The Difference.
It can be pretty hard to tell these circulating viruses apart, but experts share some tips for deciphering your symptoms.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Keeping your blood pressure below this number reduces risk of severe Covid, study finds
If you have a certain level of high blood pressure because you're not diagnosed or you're not taking your medications, you are at high risk for severe Covid, hospitalization or even death, a new study found.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment
An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
B12 deficiency is a common health problem that affects an estimated 6% to 20% of the U.S. population.
Medical News Today
What do people experience at the border between life and death?
A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
