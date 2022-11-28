Read full article on original website
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
Ubisoft Sets Up Next Assassin's Creed With Free DLC Mission in Valhalla
Ubisoft has released some surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that features a character from the next game, Assassin's Creed Mirage. As reported by Polygon, Ubisoft announced on Twitter (below) that a new quest called Shared History can now be downloaded for free, introducing Roshan from the upcoming Mirage to Valhalla protagonist Eivor.
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
‘The Witcher‘ Star Joey Batey Joins Prequel Series ’Blood Origin’ as Full Trailer Debuts
“The Witcher” star Joey Batey is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil on Saturday. Batey will reprise the role of Jaskier in the four-part “Blood Origin” series, whom he has played in both seasons of “The Witcher” to date. The reveal was made during the launch of the first full trailer for “Blood Origin,” which can be seen below. “Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25. Per the official logline, the series is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of...
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Include Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More
PlayStation Plus is a membership that not only provides PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players with online multiplayer accessibilities, they also provide a bunch of free titles every month along with some exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for the month of December have been announced, and they include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition and Biomutant.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: All the Secrets and Easters Eggs in the Second Trailer
The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived, and unlike the brief teaser that we saw in October, this trailer is jam-packed with enough details, references and Easter eggs to sink an airship. Strap on your helmets and find your nearest Kart or Motorbike, it’s time to...
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
Valve Will Give Away Almost Two Hundred Steam Decks at The Game Awards
It's been a big year for Valve — after its Steam Deck launched in February, Valve has finally cleared up supply chain issues and stopped requiring reservations, making the handheld PC a lot easier to get than it was at launch. To celebrate, Valve is giving free Steam Decks...
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
The Callisto Protocol: First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 20 minutes of The Callisto Protocol, the new survival horror game coming out on December 2nd. The Callisto Protocol is developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, the executive producer of the original Dead Space. This Callisto Protocol gameplay is from the Xbox Series X version in Performance mode.
AC Valhalla: The Last Chapter Walkthrough, part 2: Last Goodbyes
This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Last Goodbyes main quest of Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter.
