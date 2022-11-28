Read full article on original website
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
Advances in detection of erratic heart rhythm
New research supported by the euCanSHare and HealthyCloud projects has revealed that a model combining ECG features and cardiac imaging-derived radiomics data improves the detection of AF in women. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. AF is a heart condition characterized by an irregular and often abnormally...
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
Immune T cell defense is coping with COVID-19 variants of concern (for now)
Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research. Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations...
Research demonstrates impact of virtual social training
New research from Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas demonstrates that Charisma Virtual Social Coaching supports social skill development through, controlled, targeted practice in a computer-generated, three-dimensional virtual environment. Charisma is a personalized, strategy-focused social coaching program conducted entirely online. This award-winning, avatar-driven virtual gaming environment,...
Long-term benefit of wearing masks for endemic diseases depend on the biology of transmission and immunity
Masking—along with social distancing, hand washing, and other so-called "non-pharmaceutical interventions" (NPIs)—proved very effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, and simultaneously drove down rates of endemic diseases like colds, flu, RSV and others. This prompted infectious disease researchers to ask whether longer-term implementation could reduce flu and RSV outbreak over the long term.
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
New drug a hopeful advance for incurable neurodegenerative myelin diseases
There's new hope for the future treatment of some leukodystrophies, neurodegenerative diseases in young children that progressively affect their quality of life, often leading to death before adulthood. The development stems from the work of Benoit Coulombe, director of the Translational Proteomics Laboratory at the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal...
Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine
It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
Initiative reduces off-label pulse oximeter placement
The critical care team at UCHealth in Colorado reduced the off-label placement of pulse oximetry sensors from 15% to less than 1%, according to an article published in the December issue of Critical Care Nurse. "Improving Patient Safety by Increasing Staff Knowledge of Evidence-Based Pulse Oximetry Practices" details how the...
New potential mechanism for vision loss discovered
Visual cells in the human retina may not simply die in some diseases, but are mechanically transported out of the retina beforehand. Scientists from the Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden have now discovered this. For their research,...
'Tumor progressing,' 'Positive findings': Patients often confused by medical jargon
If you've ever left a medical appointment confused, it's probably not you: A new study finds that the medical jargon doctors use can be completely misunderstood by patients. Common medical lingo that makes perfect sense to doctors often gets lost in translation when conveyed to laypeople, the new research found. It turns out that many people mistakenly believe it's good news if a tumor is "progressing" or a chest X-ray is "impressive."
New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis
New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
Three new biomarkers identified to detect consumption of emerging synthetic cannabinoid
A team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully identified the urinary biomarkers of an emerging subclass of synthetic cannabinoids, called OXIZID, to monitor potential abuse. OXIZIDs were the new synthetic cannabinoids identified in Singapore in 2021. The emergence of these synthetic cannabinoids has also posed...
Benzodiazepine exposure in pregnancy does not up risk for ADHD, autism
Benzodiazepine exposure during pregnancy seems not to be associated with increased risks for development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Vincent Chin-Hung Chen, M.D., from Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Chiayi, Taiwan, and colleagues...
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
Researchers test promising technological treatment for youth depression
New research shows promising results using neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in youth. The research, led by Simon Fraser University (SFU) professor Faranak Farzan, is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers investigated the clinical and neurophysiological effects of using brain stimulation followed by cognitive exercise for treating...
