Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz - Official Limited Edition Collection Trailer
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are two different-styled shooters in one great collection. Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo is a vertically scrolling ‘score’ focused shooter set in an apocalyptic mechanized world. Dezatopia is a classic arcade-styled horizontal shooter with a huge assortment of content, which offers both value and an amazing experience. Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are out now on the Nintendo eShop and pre-orders for the physical editions can be placed from December 4, 2022.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
Valve Will Give Away Almost Two Hundred Steam Decks at The Game Awards
It's been a big year for Valve — after its Steam Deck launched in February, Valve has finally cleared up supply chain issues and stopped requiring reservations, making the handheld PC a lot easier to get than it was at launch. To celebrate, Valve is giving free Steam Decks...
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: All the Secrets and Easters Eggs in the Second Trailer
The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived, and unlike the brief teaser that we saw in October, this trailer is jam-packed with enough details, references and Easter eggs to sink an airship. Strap on your helmets and find your nearest Kart or Motorbike, it’s time to...
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
Microsoft Windows Finally Offers Fix for Gaming Issues With 22H2 Update
2022 saw the release of the rather notorious 22H2 update for Microsoft Windows 11. Following its release earlier this year, users found them themselves facing performance issues while gaming. As mentioned by Microsoft, “affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for December 2022
Tis the season to be binging! That's right, folks, December is finally here. With it comes friends, family, good cheer, and (hopefully) a fair chunk of holidays in which to switch off and get your stream on. The tail end of 2022 holds a massive stockpile of blockbuster movies, binge–worthy series and top-tier original content. Far too many offerings for the average viewer to navigate...
How to Fix Stuttering Issues
The Callisto Protocol has massive performance issues for its PC release, with tons of players struggling to even walk through the opening area without stuttering, dropping frames, and, in some cases, crashing the entire game. How to Fix Stuttering Issues. In a game where every move is a matter of...
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nintendo Apologizes for the Performance Issues Fans Have Faced
Japanese gaming giants Nintendo has issued an apology to fans of the Pokemon series following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The latest title of the iconic franchise arrived last month. However, the game was met with several reviews of the playthroughs, which featured performance issues of all kind.
