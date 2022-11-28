Read full article on original website
Microsoft Windows Finally Offers Fix for Gaming Issues With 22H2 Update
2022 saw the release of the rather notorious 22H2 update for Microsoft Windows 11. Following its release earlier this year, users found them themselves facing performance issues while gaming. As mentioned by Microsoft, “affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by...
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz - Official Limited Edition Collection Trailer
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are two different-styled shooters in one great collection. Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo is a vertically scrolling ‘score’ focused shooter set in an apocalyptic mechanized world. Dezatopia is a classic arcade-styled horizontal shooter with a huge assortment of content, which offers both value and an amazing experience. Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are out now on the Nintendo eShop and pre-orders for the physical editions can be placed from December 4, 2022.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
The Callisto Protocol - Two-Head Boss Guide
In this The Callisto Protocol tips video, we take you through how to deal with the Two-Head, the first boss you'll face (several times) throughout the game. You encounter Two-Head for the first time in Chapter 6 (Lost). 00:00 - Intro. 00:05 - Battling Two-Head. For more The Callisto Protocol...
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
How to Fix Stuttering Issues
The Callisto Protocol has massive performance issues for its PC release, with tons of players struggling to even walk through the opening area without stuttering, dropping frames, and, in some cases, crashing the entire game. How to Fix Stuttering Issues. In a game where every move is a matter of...
PS5, Xbox Announcements We Hope to See at the Game Awards - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Max Scoville, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond.
Valve Will Give Away Almost Two Hundred Steam Decks at The Game Awards
It's been a big year for Valve — after its Steam Deck launched in February, Valve has finally cleared up supply chain issues and stopped requiring reservations, making the handheld PC a lot easier to get than it was at launch. To celebrate, Valve is giving free Steam Decks...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nintendo Apologizes for the Performance Issues Fans Have Faced
Japanese gaming giants Nintendo has issued an apology to fans of the Pokemon series following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The latest title of the iconic franchise arrived last month. However, the game was met with several reviews of the playthroughs, which featured performance issues of all kind.
Where to Get and How To Use Ability Capsule and Ability Patch
Ability Capsules and Ability Patches are items that change your Pokemon's Ability in Scarlet and Violet. Abilities are unique attributes that aid your Pokemon during and outside of battle. All Pokemon have access to one Ability at a time, a Pokemon cannot have two Abilities, but Abilities can be switched out through capsules and patches.
Callisto Protocol Performance Review PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S
The Callisto Protocol release date is finally here, with the creator of Dead Space making a brand-new game with a brand-new team in Striking Distance powered by Unreal Engine 4 with some big updates from the team. We had some time with the review code on PS5, Xbox Series X |S and PC to test out all the next generation features and horror it offers. Dual modes, 60fps, Ray Tracing and more with some suprising results. We have all the gory details inside.
Ubisoft Sets Up Next Assassin's Creed With Free DLC Mission in Valhalla
Ubisoft has released some surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that features a character from the next game, Assassin's Creed Mirage. As reported by Polygon, Ubisoft announced on Twitter (below) that a new quest called Shared History can now be downloaded for free, introducing Roshan from the upcoming Mirage to Valhalla protagonist Eivor.
