ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

‘Give it your all and never give up’: West Point’s Liberty and Laklin Shadix excited for basketball season

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

WEST POINT, Ala. — Last year, the West Point Lady Warriors had another great basketball season, finishing runner-up in the area and clinching another spot in Sub-Regionals. That season was the first one on varsity for junior Liberty Shadix and eighth grader Laklin Shadix. They learned a lot from that experience and from playing for Coach John Welborn. Now they’re excited to build on that experience this season.

“Being on the varsity team was a lot different than being on JV. It was different because last year was my first season on varsity and I grew a lot. I was used to being a point guard. Coach John Welborn put me down in the post. I learned a lot of post moves,” Liberty said. “He definitely pushes us a lot. He expects a lot out of us, and he always think we should do better than we have been. I learned that we have to be in shape. He’s been teaching me a lot of things down low, and he’s been having me go through some dribbling drills.”

“It was good. It was really different because I was a 13-year-old playing against 18-year-olds. I learned how to have a good attitude, no matter what we’re doing,” Laklin said. “We had to move a lot of JV players up to varsity because we lost three seniors last year. We had to build up and we started playing well. I like coach Welborn because he pushes us to do better every game and at practices, he teaches us some new stuff and, on our drills, it’s not the same drill over and over again. It’s different drills to help us with different stuff. I had to get in rhythm at shooting and dribbling because he wants me to be able to take the ball down the court and shoot and get in the post sometimes.”

They played with three great seniors in Ryleigh Jones, Summer Mendoza, and Braelee Quinn last year and they learned a lot from them as well. They made a lot of progress during the summer play-day games and they have set some goals for themselves and the team.

“They always gave it their all and they always went after it. They taught me to always laugh and make a good moment,” Liberty said. “You shouldn’t expect one person to do it all because we all have to work together as a team. I need to get better at dribbling and shooting the ball more. We need to work as a team more instead of doing individual things. We have a lot of good shooters, and we have some height on our team. We’ll be good to watch because we have a lot of chemistry on this team, and this is going to be a building year this season. We’re all going to be together on the team more and we’re going to building up as we go.”

“They were always confident and always tried to pump us up before the game. They were really good at teaching us new plays. They taught us positivity and communication,” Laklin said. “I learned a pretty good bit about the girls and how they played. When we get back and start playing, I’ll be able to know where they’ll be, so I’ll know if I’m able to pass it to them at low post. I would like to be able to handle the ball better and shoot better. My team goal is to have a better attitude. We’ll be special to watch this year because we’re really young and I think we have good potential this year.”

They watched their oldest sister, Lexi, achieve a lot on the volleyball and basketball court during her years at West Point and they took away so much from watching her play. She gave them some advice to keep in mind while competing as well.

“She always had a good attitude and helped bring everyone up, so I feel like that part in her is in us too,” Laklin said. “She told us to play defense and offense will come. I really loved watching her from the stands. I want to beat her records (laughs). I learned how to have a positive attitude because it makes a big difference.”

“She would always say give it your all and never give up.” Liberty said.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Aggies, Lady Aggies edge West Point on the road

WEST POINT, Ala. — The Fairview Aggies traveled to West Point to take on the Warriors in a pair of varsity games. The Lady Aggies held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and had to hold off a furious comeback from the Lady Warriors to win their game 65-60. The varsity boys’ game was the same way as the Aggies had to withstand a late rally from the Warriors to finish off their sweep of West Point with a 79-74 win. Fairview 65 – West Point 60 (Varsity Girls) Darby Nichols got a shot to go for Fairview to get them...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison tops Falkville in 2OT thriller 64-59, Bulldogs pull away to win 80-58

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted the Falkville Blue Devils for two games Friday night and both Bulldog squads came away with wins. The Addison ladies took two overtimes before they put away the Lady Devils 64-59 and the Addison men broke open a close game in the second half and won going away 80-58. Addison 64 – Falkvile 59 (2OT) (Varsity Girls) The Addison Lady Bulldogs and the Falkville Lady Blue Devils have developed quite the rivalry in the last couple of years. The teams are usually fairly evenly matched and as always, the two fanbases are not really fond of each other. Now, on to...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASEBALL: West Point’s McCoy signs with Asbury

WEST POINT, Ala. – Thursday was a special day at West Point High School as friends, family, teammates and coaches filled the library to help one Warrior standout celebrate the next step in their athletic and academic career. West Point’s Colton McCoy officially signed his letter of intent to continue his playing career at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. With one more season left to play with the Warriors this spring, McCoy currently holds a .281 batting average, 19 RBIs, a .436 OBP, has caught 11 runners stealing and has recorded 193 innings behind the plate. He also earned first...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Vinemont splits varsity battles with J.B. Pennington

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles hosted the J.B. Pennington Tigers in Friday night hoops action. Vinemont’s varsity girls cruised past J.B. Pennington 54-17 but in the boys’ game, a late comeback effort by the Eagles came up just short and the Tigers were able to edge Vinemont 57-54. Vinemont 54 – J.B. Pennington 17 (Varsity Girls) Neither team scored for the first two-plus minutes of the game before Morgan Flanagan drilled a three from the right corner to put Vinemont on the scoreboard first. A layup by Caroline Miller made it 5-0, but J.B. Pennington got on the scoreboard on a short jumper....
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Raiders race past Broncos 59-42, Lady Raiders handle Holly Pond 51-16

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders were both back home to host a pair of varsity matchups against Holly Pond and both teams were able to collect impressive wins over the visiting Broncos. The Lady Raiders got things started with a 51-16 win over the Lady Broncos and in the boys’ game, Good Hope put together a great effort defensively to defeat Holly Pond 59-42. Good Hope 51 – Holly Pond 16 (Varsity Girls) A three-pointer by Ivey Maddox and a quick basket by Bailey Tetro gave Good Hope a 5-0 start over the Lady Broncos but...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison drops varsity matchups to Decatur Heritage

ADDISON, Ala. — The Addison men and women’s teams hosted the Decatur Christian Eagles at Alan Stephenson Gym and dropped two games to the Eagles. The ladies fell 61-41 in the opener and the men lost their game 87-71. Addison will host the Falkville Blue Devils Friday night for two games. Decatur Heritage 61 – Addison 41 (Varsity Girls) The opening game featured the high-pressure defense and run, and gun system of the Lady Eagles against the Lady Bulldogs and the athletic Lady Eagles were just too much to handle on this evening.  The Lady Eagles are best described as a modern version of...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ingram names Trent Dilfer as Head Coach of UAB Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram has named 14-year NFL veteran quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV Champion Trent Dilfer as UAB Football’s seventh head coach in program history. Dilfer will officially begin his tenure as the UAB Football Head Coach on Friday, Dec. 2, following Lipscomb Academy’s state championship game tomorrow, Dec. 1, in Chattanooga. Dilfer most recently spent the last four years as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville where he led the Mustangs to the 2021 TSSAA D2-AA State Championship and will once again play for the state title tomorrow, Dec. 1. With one game...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bradley Jay Nease

Bradley Jay Nease, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 57. Mr. Nease was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 5, 1965, to Vernon Leroy Nease and Viola Mouse. B.J. was a diesel technician and he loved to work on cars and engines. He was passionate about NASCAR and enjoyed attending the race in Talladega. B.J. also enjoyed camping, eating at Rosie’s Mexican Cantina, and was an Oklahoma Sooners fan. And while his family believes his little dogs were possibly more important than they were, Mr. Nease’s love for his family was evident. He loved...
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gerald “Cotton” Lee Haynes

Funeral Service for Gerald “Cotton” Lee Haynes, age 79, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Eugene Loyd officiating, interment in Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Haynes went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family as he peacefully entered Heaven’s gates. He was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Cullman, Alabama, to Earl and Alice Haynes. Gerald was an icon in the town of...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond Lions donate remaining $2K for local family’s Diabetic Alert Dog

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Lions Club, at its Monday night meeting, presented a check for $2,000 to the family of 7-year-old Cash Howard, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this fall. The donation helped the family officially meet its goal of $18,000, the amount needed to pay for a Diabetic Alert Dog for Howard. The family has been raising funds since September and will now get to bring black labradoodle Luna home once her training is complete.   The club recently organized another fundraiser for Howard and Luna. On Nov. 12, the group held a pancake breakfast that...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope’s McKenney named Miss Cahaba Valley’s Outstanding Teen

ALABASTER, Ala. – This year’s Miss Cahaba Valley’s Outstanding Team competition was hosted at Thompson High School earlier this month and Good Hope’s Maddie McKenney was selected as this year’s winner. McKenney won the talent portion of the competition as well and she will advance to compete for the title of Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen in March. The Miss Birmingham Competition was renewed as an official scholarship preliminary to Miss Alabama and Miss America in 2006. In 2009, Miss Birmingham’s Outstanding Teen was added as an official preliminary to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen. In 2010 the Miss Heart of Dixie title...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James “Jimmy” Pace

James “Jimmy” Pace, age 65 of Hayden, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 1, 1957, in Athens, Georgia to George Barney Pace and Mildred Inez Bentley Pace. Jimmy served in the United States Army and enjoyed being outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Pace. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 23 years, Jennifer “Jenny” Myrick Pace; son, James “Little Jimmy” Shelnutt; siblings, Jerry Pace, John Pace and Kathy Turgeon; many nieces, nephews, in laws and friends. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kids Loving Kids in need of Christmas toy donations

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Kids Loving Kids, founded by Pam Dodd, is requesting donations for its 11th annual Christmas Giveaway on Dec. 10. The giveaway will be held in two locations, Spirit Life Church in Cullman located at 1650 St. Joseph Dr. from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and at Meek Baptist Church located at 360 Helicon Road in Arley from 9 a.m.-noon.   There are several drop-off locations:  Captivate Salon – 842 Main St. NE, Hanceville, AL 35077  PJ’s Preschool- 1640 Alabama Highway 69 N, Cullman, AL 35058 BankFirst – 30966 Highway 74, Addison, AL 35540 Cullman Electric Cooperative – 31132 U.S. Highway 278, Addison, AL...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Pilgrim

James Pilgrim, age 79 of Cullman, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at UAB hospital in Birmingham. He was born Nov. 14, 1943. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Kemp Cemetery in Addison. Brother Dan Cobb will officiate. James is survived by his wife, Rubie Day; daughter, Shelia Barber; grandson, Christian Barber; brother, Leon Pilgrim; nephews, Jeff Pilgrim and Mark Pilgrim. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Pilgrim.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wayne Wesley Floyd, Jr.

Wayne Wesley Floyd, Jr., age 54, of Cullman, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 2, 1968, in Georgia to Wayne Wesley Floyd, Sr. and Sherrell J. Floyd. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Zach (Krista) Floyd; grandchildren, Kyleigh Floyd, Eli Floyd, Amelia Floyd, and Sawyer Floyd; sisters, Tracey Floyd Williams and Shawn Floyd; brother, Scott Floyd; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lorene Allie Richter Hyatt

Lorene Allie Richter Hyatt, 96, of Hanceville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born March 4, 1926. She is survived by her brother, Louie William Richter; nieces and nephews, Jerry (Dixie) Richter, Greg (Laura Axelrod) Richter, Jeff Richter and Regena Richter and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Anna Belle Gilbert Richter; her husband, Athol James Hyatt; sisters, Alma Rhinehardt and Isabelle Marie Graf and a brother, Charles William Earnest Richter. The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec....
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cold Springs High hosting toy drive

BREMEN, Ala. – Cold Springs High School is encouraging its students and staff to participate in a toy drive. Toys and monetary donations will be accepted at the school office until Dec. 16.   The drive is being organized by the school’s 1936 Club and was the idea of club member McKinna Duke.  Club sponsor and school secretary Tammy Gay said, “The 1936 Club is a new club that we have started this year at our school; 1936 is the year that the school started, and we’re just trying to teach our kids how to give back to our community. We want to...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond hosting Christmas celebration this Saturday

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Town of Holly Pond, Holly Pond Civitan Club and Holly Pond Middle School Junior Civitan Club will host the Holly Pond Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Governors Park behind Holly Pond Town Hall will see various Christmas displays from the community’s schools, churches, business owners and more.  Holly Pond Mayor Carla Hart will light the town’s Christmas tree before the Junior Civitans, along with Advisor Francine Morton, light luminaries in the park in memory of or honoring special loved ones. The Holly Pond High School band, led by Director Steven Porter, will play Christmas selections and Holly Pond Choral Director Melissa Roberts will direct the elementary chorus in traditional Christmas songs.  Santa Claus will be in attendance for the little ones and food trucks will have food, snacks and beverages available. 
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Family raising funds for memorial nursing scholarship

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pam DeBerardinis, along with the rest of the family of the late Kellie DeBerardinis Caples, is working to raise funds for the Kellie DeBerardinis Caples Nursing Memorial Scholarship, created last year by Caples’ family with the help of the Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Future Foundation.  Caples passed away in October 2018. The scholarship in her name was created with her love for nursing in mind. She attended Wallace State and then continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a tech in the ER at Cullman...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy