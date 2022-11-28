ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Does Rhode Island owe you money? What to know about RI's unclaimed property database

By Caitlyn Kelleher, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 5 days ago

The state of Rhode Island, like most other states, has collected millions of dollars in unclaimed property. Through a public records request, The Newport Daily News in partnership with the Providence Journal has created a database of the property held by the state Treasurer’s office.

The property includes unclaimed cash and assets from businesses, banks, landlords, safe deposit boxes and utility companies. The Treasurer's office estimates that more than 300,000 Rhode Islanders and Rhode Island businesses have property being held by the state.

There is about $19,663,972 in unclaimed cash listed in Newport County along with 126 tangibles and 1,296,778.83 shares. The state believes these items belong to more than 112,220 owners.

You can search our database here: Rhode Island Unclaimed Funds . Updated: The state's database does not reflect property less than $10, which is listed in the Daily News's database.

How much does it cost to get your unclaimed property back?

It is free. There are people who can help you claim the property for a fee, but you can get 100% of your property for free by contacting the Unclaimed Property Division at 401-462-7676.

How to submit your claim for unclaimed property

If you find a piece of property that you believe is yours, you must submit a "claim" via the state's website. You will need to provide your address and your relationship to the property owner, such as self, heir or representative. These steps generate the official claim and generate a claim number.

The state will outline what you need for your claim as part of that process. But most claims require a signed and completed claim form, as well as a copy of a photo ID and a legal document that includes a Social Security number. You will upload the documents via the state's secure link or mail documents to: Rhode Island Unclaimed Property Division , P.O. Box 1435; Providence, RI 02901-1435.

Portsmouth, Rhode Island: Country clubs and second homes round out top 50 taxpayers in Portsmouth

Tiverton, Rhode Island: From casinos to utilities, a look at the top 50 taxpayers in Tiverton

Newport, Rhode Island: Who are Newport's top taxpayers? Take a look at the top 50.

When does property become "unclaimed property"?

Rhode Island state law requires businesses to review their books and records every year to determine what might be considered “dormant.” Dormant property becomes unclaimed property and must be reported.

Type of Asset Time Period
Most Uncashed Checks 3 years
Payroll Checks 1 year
Bank Accounts 3 years
Matured CDs 6 years
Safe Deposit Boxes 3 years
Court Deposits 1 year
Insurance Proceeds 3 years
Shares of Stocks 5 years
Dividends and Stocks 3 years
Money for Liquidated or Un-surrendered Shares 1 year
Matured Bond Principal 3 years
Refunds and Rebates 6 months
Utility Deposits 1 year
All Undefined Property 3 years
Based on information from the FindRIMonday.com

Unclaimed Property scams and frauds

In the past, few years there have been an increasing number of text and phone call scams. The Treasurer's office has had reports of people receiving "fraudulent text messages that appear to notify people that they have unclaimed property and asks them to click a link."

The Rhode Island Unclaimed Property Division announced that it never uses text messages to communicate with the public. The office states on its website that any text messages about unclaimed property are not official and should be ignored or deleted.

Searchable Database Rhode Island Unclaimed Funds

What other types of unclaimed property databases are there?

Every state is required to have a law regulating how to collect and return unclaimed property, but the process differs by state. Each state also has a different process for how the owner must identify themselves. The federal government also keeps a database for unclaimed federal tax returns, unpaid pensions or wages, and Veterans Affairs Life Insurance payments and more.

Digging deep into state laws: This is how easy it is to lose your home in Rhode Island to a tax sale

Holocaust Claims Processing Office

The state of New York also has the New York State Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) which provides Holocaust survivors and their heirs with information on unpaid European insurance policies from before World War II and about deposits in banks both before and during that war, and "artwork that was lost, stolen, or sold under duress between 1933 and 1945."

You do not have to be a resident of New York state to fill a claim with this office.

For information, contact the HCPO at 800-695-3318 or at its website .

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Does Rhode Island owe you money? What to know about RI's unclaimed property database

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Living the RIgh life

PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
HAWAII STATE
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Gale Warning is in effect for Narragansett Bay on Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters. The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
The Center Square

New England governors face push back from maritime groups

(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a blanket waiver from the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American owned and operated ships. ...
MAINE STATE
ecori.org

Invasive Spotted Lantern Flies Settle in Rhode Island

Rhode Island could be fully colonized with spotted lantern flies within a year. (istock) First found in Pennsylvania in 2014, invasive spotted lantern flies forced other states to brace for the inevitable spread. From 2017-2021, they moved into Virginia then through New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. This year researchers confirmed the insect is breeding in Rhode Island. How they got here is now an old, sad, oft-repeated tale.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy