Conservation district recognizes county voters for renewing millage

GAYLORD — The Otsego Conservation District appreciates Otsego County residents for supporting the recycling millage on the Nov. 8 ballot and extends a heartfelt thank you.

The millage passed by a large margin, 8,719 votes for the millage and 3,475 votes against the millage. This amount of support shows that our diverse community knows the importance of reducingwaste in our landfills, protecting our land and water, and capitalizing on economic growth.

Recycling is a critical part of the U.S. economy, contributing jobs, wages and government tax revenue. On a national average, for every 1,000 (U.S.) tons of recyclables collected and recycled there are 1.17 jobs, $65,230 in wages and $9,420 in tax revenue accredited to the process of recycling.

Otsego County’s recyclables have a 99.9% circular effect, meaning most everything we recycle in Michigan isprocessed here then consumed again. For example, the corrugated cardboard and paper products are recycled at WestRock, a global company, located in Battle Creek and Lansing. The facilities recycle the cardboard and paper products into corrugated containers, paperboard, folding containers (takeout containers).

Glass recyclables are broken down by American Waste/GFL Environmental and used to make a final layer of aggregated roads that access their landfill. It’s the most cost-effective way for them to have the mixed glass material repurposed. Styrofoam is transported to Grand Rapids or Lansing and made into an engineered fuel which is used as a fuel supplement in the cement industry here in Michigan.

Plastics #1-#3 are recycled at Clean Tech, in Dundee, and turned into milk or water jugs and soap or laundry soap containers. The higher number plastics #4-#7 are made into cut pieces that are put together in a mixed formula to make a blended fuel. The formulas for the blended fuel are provided by the consumer and it is compiled at the American Waste/GFL Environmental facility in Traverse City.

Recycled metals (tin, steel, and aluminum) are taken to A&L in Gaylord or Padnos in Traverse City where they are purchased by refining companies and transported to mills and then melted down and made into various products from car parts to soup cans.