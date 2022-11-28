Three takeaways from New Mexico State's win at Liberty

LAS CRUCES - Liberty's three losses entering Saturday afternoon had been by a combined five points with its largest loss coming by three points to Connecticut.

That was until New Mexico State went on the road and beat Liberty 49-14 to improve to 5-6 on the season.

It remains to be seen if the Aggies will be able to replace a cancelled game against San Jose State, but the school has been looking at potential FCS opponents for a potential game next week at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

But for now, the Aggies last game of the season was the first time the team beat a FBS team with a winning record somewhat late in the season since a victory over a 5-2 Idaho team in October of 1999.

Here are three takeaways following Saturday's road win at Liberty:

The game has slowed down for Diego Pavia

Pavia put together his best game of the season on Saturday and one of the top performances in the country.

Pavia completed 16 for 21 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and three scores. According to the NMSU media guide, Pavia is the first Aggies quarterback to account for six touchdowns (rush and pass) since Josh Adkins in 2019 at New Mexico. Pavia is the first quarterback to pass and rush for over 100 yards in the same game since Matt Christian had 296 passing yards and 101 rush yards against New Mexico in 2011.

"I just think the lightbulb came on and sometimes it takes kids longer than others," Aggies head coach Jerry Kill said. "If you watch us, we move the pocket around a lot to where he's not in the same place all the time and take some hits off of him. He's gotten better at running the option stuff and when you run the option and also throw it, you can be pretty successful."

Pavia has completed 51 percent of his passes for the season, but in his last three appearances against Group of 5 teams, all wins, he's completing 71 percent of his passes (37 for 52) for 562 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

In addition to moving the pocket and putting Pavia in more read option situations, Pavia said it took him time to adjust to the speed of the game from the junior college level.

"I just wasn't used to the speed of the game," Pavia said. "When you aren't used to the speed, we didn't have a good connection. I wasn't overthinking it. Once I got used to the speed, I felt good."

Aggies defensive performance caps remarkable turnaround

Liberty tied the game at 7-7 on Saturday, but didn't score again until a garbage time touchdown in late in the fourth quarter.

Liberty finished the game 6 for 13 on third down conversions, but they were 2 for 8 entering the fourth quarter.

The Aggies finished the game with five quarterback sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and three forced turnovers against an offense that averages 28 points and 400 yards per game.

The Aggies improved significantly in most statistical categories from last year with a lot of the same personnel.

NM State finished the season (for now) No. 41 in total defense, allowing 353 yards per game after finishing No. 127 last year (487 yards per game). The Aggies are No. 16 in pass defense (128th last year), No. 60 in scoring defense (No. 128 last year) and 90th in rush defense (112th last year).

The Aggies allowed 40.4 points per game last year and 26.3 points per game this year.

Kordell David, Jonathan Brady emerging as young receivers

I believe the wide receiver position to be the second biggest need in recruiting behind the offensive line.

But junior college transfer Kordell David and true freshman Jonathan Brady have improved as the season has progressed and both scored touchdowns on explosive plays on Saturday.

Brady scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter on a 34-yard touchdown reception that put the Aggies up 7-0.

David had seven receptions and a touchdown in the Aggies Week 0 opener against Nevada, but had six receptions since. He hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to put the Aggies up 28-7 at the half.

