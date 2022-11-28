Read full article on original website
Scottsdale-based Tricor launches national backpack giving program
Tricor is committed to building thriving communities and that commitment begins with helping people in need in every market the company serves. This holiday season, Tricor has launched a national Backpack Giving Program aimed at easing the burden of homelessness in Phoenix and across the U.S. one person at a time.
HUUB offers incubation and resources to Metro Phoenix small businesses
HUUB, a free small business support platform, has launched in Tempe, one of eight U.S. cities to be chosen. On Oct. 6, HUUB became available to qualified Tempe businesses and entrepreneurial communities. Tempe joins Mesa, Gilbert, Phoenix, Goodyear, Avondale, Scottsdale, and Colorado Springs, Colo., as the only HUUB city hosts.
How the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law
The Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law. In 2010, Arizona passed a state law that allowed three public universities to create athletic facility districts on city land without taxpayer or student funds. “We’re building a city within a city and creating a home,” said Erin McKenna,...
Taylor Morrison donates 6 homes to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center
WM Phoenix Open Presenting Sponsor Taylor Morrison announced today it is building and donating an initial six fully furnished homes to the Banner Health Foundation. Upon completion, the 16-home community located in Gilbert, Ariz., will support Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Home Away from Home program that provides housing assistance to patients who travel great distances for care at Banner MD Anderson.
eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8
On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
Enclave on Bethany in Glendale sells for $25M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $25 million ($208,333/unit) sale of The Enclave on Bethany, a 120-unit, garden-style community located at 6816 W. Bethany Home Road in Glendale, Arizona. The buyer is Sunrise Multifamily Group, LLC from Scottsdale, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team represented the seller, 6816 W Bethany Home RD PCPRE, LLC, an entity formed by Florida-based Prosperity Capital Partners, LLC and Enritch Investment Group, Inc.
As the drought grinds on, Valley homeowners take advantage of xeriscape incentives
Kelly Gleave converted his grass lawn to xeriscape in April. In June, he and his wife saw a 3,000 gallon reduction in their water use. “For me, it was less about maintaining the grass and it was more about the fact that the Valley is getting a lot of people and we need to do more to conserve water,” said Gleave, who’s one of 450 Mesa homeowners who have taken advantage of the city’s grass-to-xeriscape incentive.
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
FlightWorks helps Arizona aviators obtain private pilot’s license
The benefits of pursuing a private pilot’s license are tenfold. And now, many hopeful Metro Phoenix aviators can reap the rewards that come with acquiring their own pilot’s license at FlightWorks. Based in Scottsdale, FlightWorks provides customizable training with FAA-certified high-time instructors via the luxury, CIRRUS SR22T aircraft.
Newmark sells 4-property LivGenerations portfolio for $255M
Newmark announced the $255 million sale of a four-property, Class A seniors housing portfolio — LivGenerations — located in Metro Phoenix. Newmark represented the seller, regional owner/operator and developer Liv Communities, in the transaction. : 2 Valley cities among Top 10 for most financially secure seniors. The LivGenerations...
6 hotel restaurants and bars you must try in Downtown Phoenix
Tucked into their adjacent hotels, hotel restaurants and bars can often be overlooked and underestimated. While each of these restaurants and bars are located in a hotel in Downtown Phoenix, each and every one of them can be considered as a culinary and beverage destination, all on their own. With...
Cannon Beach surf park in Mesa announces anchor tenant KTR
Cannon Beach, the 37-acre surf, shop, gym and multi-use development project has announced a new anchor tenant, KTR. Located at the cross streets of Power and Warner roads in Mesa, Cannon Beach is expected to open in 2023. The project broke ground in June 2021 and will bring the ocean...
