ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

University Event Parking To Go Cashless Beginning Dec. 6

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when the Syracuse University men’s basketball team hosts Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. The University’s Parking and Transportation Services department has transitioned to a cashless payment model in all University-owned lots and garages.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

University Honoring International Day of Persons with Disabilities

To honor and celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Syracuse University and the Southeast ADA Center are holding a hybrid presentation, “Why No One Has To Be Normal Anymore,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 1. Stephen Kuusisto, the University Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary...
syr.edu

Important Winter Weather Information

As Central New York begins to experience winter weather, we are writing to you today to provide you important information regarding how the University navigates and communicates about extreme weather conditions. We ask that you please review the enclosed information carefully. In general, Syracuse University will remain open for business....
syr.edu

Free Coffee, Expanded Hours Offered at Libraries During Finals Week

The Libraries will offer expanded hours during finals week beginning on Friday, Dec. 9. Bird Library will be open 24 hours from Friday, Dec. 9, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Carnegie Library will be open until 2 a.m. from Friday, Dec. 9, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Visit Bird Library during finals...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy