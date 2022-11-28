Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when the Syracuse University men’s basketball team hosts Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. The University’s Parking and Transportation Services department has transitioned to a cashless payment model in all University-owned lots and garages.
Early this fall, the Barnes Center at The Arch welcomed its millionth visitor to the recreation and fitness areas. Ellie Allen, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences, was the proud recipient of the honor and was gifted with a complimentary swag bag to mark the occasion.
To honor and celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Syracuse University and the Southeast ADA Center are holding a hybrid presentation, “Why No One Has To Be Normal Anymore,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 1. Stephen Kuusisto, the University Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary...
As Central New York begins to experience winter weather, we are writing to you today to provide you important information regarding how the University navigates and communicates about extreme weather conditions. We ask that you please review the enclosed information carefully. In general, Syracuse University will remain open for business....
The Libraries will offer expanded hours during finals week beginning on Friday, Dec. 9. Bird Library will be open 24 hours from Friday, Dec. 9, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Carnegie Library will be open until 2 a.m. from Friday, Dec. 9, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Visit Bird Library during finals...
