SEC announces new men's and women's basketball challenge with ACC, replacing Big 12

The SEC announced a new annual men's and women's basketball challenge with the ACC on Monday, replacing the SEC-Big 12 Challenge that began in 2013 for the men and 2014 for the women.

The SEC-ACC challenge, which will begin in the 2023-24 season, will include all 14 SEC institutions facing an ACC opponent in both men's and women's basketball on the same day for a total of 28 games. The deal is in partnership with ESPN, and all games will be carried on an ESPN platform. The number of games will increase to 30 with all 15 ACC teams participating once Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2025.

The new set of games also ends the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which began in 1999 for the men and 2007 for the women.

The SEC won six of 10 games vs. th Big 12 last season, and it has won five of the past six years. The SEC also won the women's challenge in 2021 with six wins; the all-time women's challenge record ends with the SEC leading 3-2-4.

"We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President of Programming, said in a release. “Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades."

In women's basketball, the SEC has three teams currently ranked in the Top 25 of the Associated Press poll, and the ACC has five. In men's basketball, the SEC has five teams ranked, and the ACC has three. Last week's No. 1 teams in both polls — South Carolina women and North Carolina men — would both be a part of the new challenge.

The final SEC-Big 12 men's challenge will be played Jan. 28 and includes all SEC teams except South Carolina and Vanderbilt. There is no women's challenge scheduled for this season.