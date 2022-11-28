ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread

UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Independent

Fury vs Chisora LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight

Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch. The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Can Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put on a real show after setting friendships aside?Tyson Fury credits SugarHill Steward for new ‘maximum damage’ tacticDaniel Dubois has Joe Joyce rematch on his mind ahead of London homecoming
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
