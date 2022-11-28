Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
Related
Tri-City Herald
UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread
UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
Tri-City Herald
ONE on Prime Video 5 results: Anatoly Malykhin crushes Reinier de Ridder in first to become two-division champion
It didn’t take long for Anatoly Malykhin to claim another piece of ONE Championship gold. In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5, undefeated interim heavyweight champion Malykhin (12-0) dropped down from heavyweight challenge for Reinier de Ridder’s light heavyweight title, and took it from him in vicious fashion in the opening round.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Fury vs Chisora LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch. The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Can Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put on a real show after setting friendships aside?Tyson Fury credits SugarHill Steward for new ‘maximum damage’ tacticDaniel Dubois has Joe Joyce rematch on his mind ahead of London homecoming
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to end a two-game skid Saturday night as they return home to take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will air...
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
Tri-City Herald
Will Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Deliver On His Multiple Championship Guarantees?
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is starting to sound like the NBA's version of Joe Namath. In 1969, it was Namath who guaranteed the New York Jets would win the Super Bowl III. This season, Butler has made similar statements on three occasions.
Nets’ Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley, saying he’s ‘insecure at times’
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant responded on Twitter to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley saying Durant is "insecure at times." Durant referred to Barkley as "this clown."
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
Comments / 0