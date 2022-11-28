ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Michigan vs. Purdue predictions: Big 10 Championship picks and best bets

Our college football betting writer offers best picks and predictions for the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, scheduled to air live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan (12-0) rides into Indianapolis, Illinois, and points toward the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season after an unceremonious beatdown of rival Ohio State. The unbeaten Wolverines draw Big Ten West winner Purdue, which finished 8-4 and promises to play like it has nothing to lose. Michigan vs. Purdue picks for the Big 10 Championship Michigan to cover -17 at -117 with Caesars SportsbookPurdue to cover first half +9.5 at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy

In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without tackle Austin Jackson when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and it's not looking good for Terron Armstead. Despite making his final appearance of the week at practice Friday, Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury...
Tri-City Herald

NFC East Notebook: Big Week 13 on Tap

The NFC East is arguably the most interesting division in football. Year after year, there are always new storylines every week that make this division fun to watch. In 2022, the NFC East has been particularly interesting than in recent years, every single team in the division has a winning record currently, and all of them have a shot at the playoffs.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread

UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

No. 25 Ohio State has big 2nd half, beats St. Francis 96-59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 15 points and Bruce Thornton added 13 as No. 25 Ohio State surged in the second half for a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday. The Red Flash trimmed a 16-point deficit to eight in the first half, with Josh Cohen getting the first points after the break. But Ohio State (6-2) went on a 13-5 run, held St. Francis (2-7) scoreless for about five minutes in the second half and at one point went up 39 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12 points, Zed Key had 11 and Sean McNeil and Felix Okpara scored 10 apiece for Ohio State, which shot 50.7% from the field. St. Francis outshot Ohio State 55.2% to 51.6% in the opening period, but then went cold for an 8 of 30 second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Steve Clifford Wizards Postgame Press Conference

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

